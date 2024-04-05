 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

WWE’s Xavier Woods has an ‘amazing’ Steam Deck travel hack

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Xavier Woods stares menacingly during WWE Raw.
WWE

Looking for a new way to soup up your Steam Deck? WWE superstar Xavier Woods has a unique portable setup you might want to try.

Ahead of this weekend’s Wrestlemania XL, WWE Superstars gathered in Philadelphia for a week of fan activities. That included a WWE 2K24 tournament hosted by Woods, a member of the decorated tag team The New Day and host of the YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown. Ahead of the tournament, I chatted with Woods backstage about how he’s able to keep up with new games while constantly traveling. He revealed his ingenious Steam Deck hack that’s worth trying out.

Recommended Videos

“I have an Espresso monitor, which is an Australian monitor company,” Woods tells Digital Trends. “It’s a 17-inch monitor that plugs directly into the Steam Deck and blows the screen up. And there are two USB-C ports on the monitor, so if you put your charger in, it charges the Steam Deck while you’re playing. So I move to a controller and I’m playing on a 17-inch TV while I’m flying through the air. It’s amazing. We had the stewardess playing Tekken with us the other day!”

Related

If you’re curious about trying that for yourself, you’ll have to shell out a bit for it. The 4K Espresso 7 Pro (complete with a stand) currently sells for $800. If you want to cut down that price, Espresso has a few cheaper 13- and 15-inch monitors available for purchase.

An Espresso 17 Pro sits on a table.
Espresso

So, what’s Woods playing these days? Tekken 8 is currently in his rotation with King as his main character (he’s working on Jack). He’s also been playing Last Epoch, which was released in February. He praises the Diablo-like action RPG for its more streamlined gameplay and an offline mode that allows him to play while flying. And, of course, he’s been fighting for Super Earth in Helldivers 2.

“For democracy, my dude,” Woods says. “Nothing else matters. Let’s get these bugs and these robots!”

You can play as Xavier Woods himself in the recently released WWE 2K24. You can also catch him in action during Wrestlemania XL this weekend. He’ll be tagging with New Day companion Kofi Kingston this Saturday in a six-team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Steam Deck OLED fixes the worst part of Valve’s handheld
Valve's Steam Deck OLED.

Valve just announced the Steam Deck OLED, which is an updated model of the original Steam Deck featuring a new OLED screen. Unlike the previous model, Valve is only selling two versions of the Steam Deck OLED, one with 512GB of storage and another with 1TB of storage for $550 and $650, respectively.

Although the OLED screen is the star of the show, Valve is making some upgrades elsewhere, too. The new design is now based on a 6nm APU, as opposed to the 7nm APU in the previous model, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E. The previous model only supported Wi-Fi 5.

Read more
After four months with the ROG Ally, I’m going back to my Steam Deck
Final Fantasy VII Remake running on the Steam Deck.

By nearly all objective measures, the ROG Ally is better than the Steam Deck. It has solid battery life, a nicer screen, more power, and Windows 11, allowing it to access a much wider library of games than the Steam Deck offers. After four months of using both devices, though, I'm fine keeping my Steam Deck.

That might surprise you, especially if you caught my ROG Ally review when I first took a look at the device nearly four months ago. I even tried replacing my desktop with the device on the strength of Asus' impressive XG Mobile. But after using the ROG Ally for just about every purpose possible, I've been picking up my Steam Deck to play games.
What you want, what you need

Read more
The Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch had a baby, and it’s Lenovo’s Legion Go
A Lenovo Legion Gop sits on a pink backdrop.

The race is on. After Valve released its popular Steam Deck last year, hardware manufacturers have rushed to put out their own portable PCs. We already have a viable rival in the Asus ROG Ally from this year, and there are plenty of offbeat options like the Ayaneo 2S out there, but now Lenovo is joining the scene with the Legion Go.

At first glance, the Legion Go might just look like your standard portable PC. It’s a hefty Windows handheld packed with some impressive specs. Look closer, though, and you’ll find that Lenovo is bringing some genuine innovation to the table. With detachable controllers, a kickstand, an innovative “mouse mode,” and more, the Legion Go sets itself apart from its competitors in plenty of ways. But is it worth plopping down $700 this October for yet another portable gaming device?

Read more