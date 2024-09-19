 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Grand Theft Auto 5 is no longer supported on Steam Deck

By
Trevor, Michael, and Franklin are all holding guns in GTA 5 promotional art.
Rockstar Games

One of the most popular games on Steam has hit a snag for Steam Deck players. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online are no longer supported for Valve’s PC handheld.

Rockstar Games explains in a post for Update 1.69 (and spotted by The Verge), that its game won’t be supported by Steam Deck due to the integration of BattlEye Anti-Cheat for Grand Theft Auto Online. The goal was to put a limit on cheating in its open-world MMO, but that came at the cost of Steam Deck support.

Recommended Videos

This change from verified to unsupported via the Deck Verified program means Valve considers it not playable at all on Steam Deck. While you can still play the GTA 5 single-player campaign, you won’t be able to hop into GTA Online, and GTA 5 is overall not supported.

Related

This will affect a lot of players. Despite being almost a decade old, GTA 5 is still one of the most consistently played video games on PC. At the time of this writing, it’s ranked 11th on Steam Deck’s top-played list for the past year and has over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

The addition of BattlEye, long-requested by online players due to rampant cheating, was added to the game on Tuesday. It’s comprehensive and widely-used software, capable of identifying IP addresses, hardware, and other information from guilty players. You can also switch it off through the Rockstar Games Launcher, according to the official FAQ, since it only needs to be used when playing GTA Online.

It’s unclear what about the anti-cheat system would create such an obstacle. BattlEye posted on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2021 that it would support Proton, the Steam Deck’s OS layer that allows the Linux-based system to play Windows games. According to The Verge, it also still appears to work, and should be easy to enable.

“BattlEye on Proton integration has reached a point where all a developer needs to do is reach out BattlEye to enable it for their title. No additional work is required by the developer besides that communication,” Valve also noted that year ahead of the Steam Deck’s release. It’s enabled for games like Rainbow Six SiegeDestiny 2, and The Crew 2, among others, on Steam as well. However, other game launchers tend to not work well on the Steam Deck, part of the reason why Dragon Age: The Veilguard likely won’t have to use the EA launcher to run on Steam.

According to a Reddit user who reached out to Steam support, Valve is working with Rockstar on a fix, and the publisher has “heavily discounted the game” in response. Currently, the game’s premium edition is 25% off, while its premium edition and Great White Shark Card bundle is 66% off, down to just $20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The Steam Deck is the cheapest its ever been in new sale
A Steam Deck sitting on top of a PC.

If you've ever wanted a Steam Deck, but didn't want to pay the exorbitant price, you can now get one for its cheapest price ever. Valve announced Monday that you can now get a 64GB or 512GB Steam Deck LCD model for 15% off until July 11.

This is an amazing deal if you've ever wanted to get into handheld gaming, as it puts the lowest-priced 64GB Steam Deck under $300 for the first time. It's normally $349, but you can get it for $297 during this deal. Meanwhile, the larger 512GB model, which comes with more and faster storage, a more durable display, and a Steam profile bundle, can be bought for $382 -- down from $449.

Read more
The best GTA 5 roleplay servers
A police shootout in GTA 5.

We all love GTA 5 for letting us live out our more chaotic and destructive fantasies, but you aren't just limited to being a criminal in the world Rockstar Games has created. The single-player version is packed with content, but jumping online is where the possibilities really open up. Role-play servers, also called RP servers, modify the game and rules, with players expected to fully commit to whatever character they choose to embody. If you're a cop, you shouldn't be recklessly driving and shooting civilians, for example. You can't expect to randomly jump into an online lobby and have everyone follow the rules, though. You will need to join very specific RP servers to get the true experience. While we wait for GTA 6, here are the best role-play servers out there.

Note that all RP servers are accessed through either the FiveM or Rage MP clients. You will need to download them separately.
NoPixel

Read more
GTA Online players can set up a bounty hunting business in huge summer update
Two GTA Online characters in body armor standing in front of a jail cell with a person in it.

GTA Online is getting a huge update this summer that includes plenty of quality-of-life improvements. More importantly, it's giving players even more to do if they want to play around with their own definition of morality and justice.

While the update doesn't have a release date or window yet, Rockstar Games introduced some details in a blog post published Wednesday. Arguably, the biggest addition is the ability to set up your own bounty hunting and bail enforcement business. You'll also be able to help Vincent out with a bunch of off-the-books missions across Los Santos.

Read more