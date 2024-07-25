BioWare has a great update for players who want to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on the go. The company announced Thursday on Steam that the game is already Steam Deck verified. “The Veilguard is going all-in on Steam features!” the announcement reads. There’s other great news here, too: BioWare also confirmed that the game will run natively on Steam, and won’t require the official EA app to play.

Theoretically all Steam games can be played on Steam Deck, but some work better than others, whether it’s due to how some are better with a mouse and keyboard (looking at you, Baldur’s Gate 3), or just through a lack of support. Steam has made it easy, though, to not only create your own mappable controller schemes but find others people have created, which can help with making them playable. Regardless, it’s always great to see games being made with Steam Deck compatibility in mind.

BioWare’s Steam Deck efforts are even more apparent with the decision to not have it connected to the EA launcher. The EA app isn’t natively supported on the Steam Deck, so you have to install it in desktop mode through Proton. So while you can play EA games available only through the launcher on your handheld, it’s a hassle, and easy to mess up.

Players also don’t generally like having to use a secondary account to play games since it can sometimes require using an additional app to get the game running.

BioWare also confirmed in the announcement that it’s making “great progress towards our fall launch date.” We don’t have a date just yet, but we can expect that to be announced in the coming months.