 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You won’t need the EA app to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard

By
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
EA

BioWare has a great update for players who want to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on the go. The company announced Thursday on Steam that the game is already Steam Deck verified. “The Veilguard is going all-in on Steam features!” the announcement reads. There’s other great news here, too: BioWare also confirmed that the game will run natively on Steam, and won’t require the official EA app to play.

Theoretically all Steam games can be played on Steam Deck, but some work better than others, whether it’s due to how some are better with a mouse and keyboard (looking at you, Baldur’s Gate 3), or just through a lack of support. Steam has made it easy, though, to not only create your own mappable controller schemes but find others people have created, which can help with making them playable. Regardless, it’s always great to see games being made with Steam Deck compatibility in mind.

Recommended Videos

BioWare’s Steam Deck efforts are even more apparent with the decision to not have it connected to the EA launcher. The EA app isn’t natively supported on the Steam Deck, so you have to install it in desktop mode through Proton. So while you can play EA games available only through the launcher on your handheld, it’s a hassle, and easy to mess up.

Players also don’t generally like having to use a secondary account to play games since it can sometimes require using an additional app to get the game running.

BioWare also confirmed in the announcement that it’s making “great progress towards our fall launch date.” We don’t have a date just yet, but we can expect that to be announced in the coming months.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Dragon Age 4 now officially titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
A character points a bow and arrow in Dragon Age 4 concept art

BioWare confirmed in a new blog post that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the title for the long-awaited next entry in the Dragon Age series. The post also shows off a new logo for the game and confirms that while Dreadwolf will not be released in 2022, EA and BioWare will have more to share on it within the year.

The bulk of the post outlines a few small details as to why BioWare chose the name Dreadwolf. According to the post, the name is in reference to the Dread Wolf Solas, a highly powerful elf from the franchise. While this character will be familiar to fans of the series, the post does claim that newcomers will not have any trouble understanding its importance when starting this new entry.

Read more
Dragon Age 4 is in production, but nowhere close to release
Art from Dragon Age 4.

BioWare shared a quick update on its next entry in the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age 4, in a blog post on its site. Development on the game is going well, says the developer, and is currently "right in the middle of production."

https://twitter.com/bioware/status/1496546668191358978

Read more
Anthem is getting huge changes to save the game from irrelevancy
Anthem update version 1.1.0 patch notes Sunken Cell weapon loadout contract mission fort tarsis

To say BioWare's Anthem has been disappointing would be an insult to every other disappointing game we've played in 2019. Anthem was a colossal failure for the studio, with mediocre reviews that questioned whether the studio could ever achieve its former glory. But BioWare is willing to try: The studio reportedly plans drastic changes to the game in an effort to save it from becoming irrelevant.

According to Kotaku, several of Anthem's biggest elements are going to be completely overhauled, either in one large update or in a series of smaller updates. These include the structure of missions, as well as the world itself and the loot. The game has been criticized for the relatively arbitrary loot scoring system, with weapons not varying enough in power compared to those found earlier in the game.

Read more