The Steam Deck is the cheapest its ever been in new sale

If you’ve ever wanted a Steam Deck, but didn’t want to pay the exorbitant price, you can now get one for its cheapest price ever. Valve announced Monday that you can now get a 64GB or 512GB Steam Deck LCD model for 15% off until July 11.

This is an amazing deal if you’ve ever wanted to get into handheld gaming, as it puts the lowest-priced 64GB Steam Deck under $300 for the first time. It’s normally $349, but you can get it for $297 during this deal. Meanwhile, the larger 512GB model, which comes with more and faster storage, a more durable display, and a Steam profile bundle, can be bought for $382 — down from $449.

The catch is that these are the first-generation models, which have 1280 x 800 LCD screens compared to the newer Steam Deck OLED’s, well, OLED panels. The older handhelds also have smaller batteries (up to only eight hours versus the OLED’s 12, although that depends on your settings and the game you’re playing), support up to a 60Hz refresh rate (compared to the OLED’s 90Hz), and older Wi-Fi. While the OLED is not technically a “next-generation” iteration, it makes enough improvements that it might not be worth getting a lesser version.

The sale arrives as Valve is discontinuing these two models and looking to unload its stock. Still, even the 64GB deal is excellent. Sure, it comes with slower storage and 64GB is going to fill up quickly, but it’s easy to add more space via a microSD card and/or an SSD. And with the huge discount, you’ll have even more money for extra storage. And considering the peak Steam Deck OLED model is $649 right now, it’ll probably feel extra nice to save that much.

