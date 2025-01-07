 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Handheld Dock Chroma is the ultimate Steam Deck accessory

By
A ROG Ally sits in a Handheld Dock Chroma on a TV stand.
Razer
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 17 minutes ago

Razer unveiled the Handheld Dock Chroma, a new device built for portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck. The dock allows players to connect their handheld of choice to an external monitor, as well as connect additional accessories through USB ports. It does not have a release date yet, but it will retail for $80.

The announcement is part of Razer’s CES 2025 lineup, which featured multiple gaming announcements. That’s become standard for the hardware maker, who previously revealed its Razer Edge handheld at CES 2023. While it didn’t reveal any new gaming devices of its own this year, the Handheld Dock Chroma continues the company’s push into the portable PC space — this time by creating an accessory for its competitors’ devices.

Recommended Videos

The Handheld Dock Chroma is a bit like the Nintendo Switch’s TV dock, but for devices like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. Players can place their handheld onto the adjustable stand, which features an anti-slip rubber mat to keep devices in place, and plug it into the dock via the charging port. From there, the device can be connected to a TV or monitor via an HDMI 2.0 port on its backside. The device can then output games at up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps)(.

A Razer Handheld Dock Chroma sits on a black surface.
Razer

The back of the dock also includes an Ehernet port to enable wired internet play on handhelds, as well as three USB 3.0 ports. The latter allow players to connect external devices like keyboards, mice, or wired controllers to their device. As for power, the dock includes a 100-watt passthrough.

As you might expect from Razer, the dock also features RGB lighting that emits from its underside. That can be toggled with a button on the side of the dock.

Related

The one main difference from the Switch’s dock, aside from its open-faced design, is that Razer’s is built with portability in mind. The stand can be adjusted to fit multiple viewing angles (for those looking to use it as a mobile stand, rather than a monitor dock). It can even be laid flat on the dock, turning it into a compact, travel-friendly box. All of that should make it a go-to option for those looking for a handheld dock, though there are a few comparatively inexpensive alternatives currently on the market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Make sure you install the latest Steam Deck October update
A Steam Deck OLED sits on a table.

Valve released a big Steam Deck update this week in the Stable channel that the company says can improve performance for its handheld across the board, and even grant up to 10% more battery life for the original Steam Deck in certain situations.

The manufacturer releases consistent hotfixes and small updates to the Steam Deck beta channel, but they usually fix a couple of things that most players typically won't notice. However, SteamOS 3.6.19 is huge, with countless updates thanks in part to two big changes: a move to a more recent Arch Linux base, and an update to Mesa 24.1 for the graphics driver.

Read more
Steam Deck 2: everything we know so far
Steam Deck held between two hands.

It's a matter of when we'll see the Steam Deck 2, not if we'll see it. Valve has talked publicly multiple times about its plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that the original is easily the best handheld gaming PC you can buy.

Although the Steam Deck 2 is still a few years off, Valve has been dropping hints about the handheld for a while. Here's everything we know about the Steam Deck 2 right now, from the possible release date to details on specs and performance.
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation

Read more
Valve won’t release a Steam Deck 2 until there’s a proper ‘generational leap’
Steam Deck over a pink background.

Don't expect a Steam Deck 2 any time soon -- or at least, not within the year. While Valve has confirmed that it's working on an official follow-up to its popular handheld console, it's against the idea of annual hardware releases.

In an interview with Reviews.org (spotted by The Verge), Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Yazan Aldehayyat weighed in on the product's future. While they said they approve of competition in the space and how they can (and in some cases have) improve on the Steam Deck foundation, they're not going to follow the trend of releasing new versions with incremental improvements.

Read more