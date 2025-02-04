 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Steam hack has saved me a ton of money on PC games

By
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

I have a massive Steam library, and like most PC gamers I know, I’m always looking to add to it. Will I actually play the games? Maybe. Will I complete all of them? Certainly not. But I’m caught in a negative feedback loop of picking up new games constantly for pennies on the dollar, and Steam is feeding my addiction more than ever before.

How? With Steam bundles. Steam bundles aren’t anything new, but I’ve seen a stark uptick in them over the last several months. They mostly revolve around similarly styled indie titles, offering a small discount of around 10% if you buy two or three games in bulk. That’s not why I’ve taken advantage of Steam bundles so often over the past several months, though.

Recommended Videos

The hack

A bundle for Castlevania on Steam.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Here’s what’s great about Steam bundles — you don’t need to buy every game in the bundle. Or, at the very least, you don’t need to re-buy every game. Steam takes into account games you already own when you look at a bundle, and you’ll get a discounted price on top of the games you already own.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Let me give you an example. Last night, I picked up the Castlevania Dominus Collection for a bit of vampire castle-crawling on an upcoming trip I’m taking. The game is on sale at the time of writing for 20% off, knocking the $25 list price down to $20. I picked up the collection for $18, however.  The Dominus x Dead Cell bundle includes Dead Cells, the Return to Castlevania DLC for the game, and the Dominus Collection. I already owned Dead Cells and its DLC, so I got a straight discount on the Dominus Collection. 

It’s only $2 here, but wait, it gets better. You’ll often find games that are a part of several different bundles, allowing you to double dip on discounts. A great example of that is Selaco. If you’re unfamiliar, Selaco is a first-person shooter in early access that’s built on the original Doom engine. No, it doesn’t play like Doom, but it has that undeniable retro feel that I’ve yet to see perfectly replicated in the deluge of “boomer shooters” available on Steam.

This one game is in three different bundles. You can pick it up bundled with Echo Point Nova, Mullet Madjackand the recent Fallen AcesI picked up one game, and suddenly, I was able to get discounts on a handful of other related games. You don’t need to buy the game through Steam, either. As long as the game is in your library, you’ll get the discount. Combine that with third-party key sellers and a revolving door of deals on games, and you can save quick a bit of money.

An odd recommendation engine

Bundles for Selaco on Steam.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The bundles on Steam have turned me onto new games, too. I never would’ve found out about Echo Point Nova had it not been for the Selaco bundle, and I would’ve completely missed one of the most inventive first-person shooters I’ve played in the past decade. Maybe I would’ve discovered the game on my own, and I might’ve even bought it. But being pushed to consider a new game and getting a solid discount on top of it? That seals the deal quickly.

I’ve found bundles more consistently with indie games, but some larger titles get bundled up, as well. For instance, there’s a bundle with Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 5 Royalwhich you can, again, get on a discount when you own either game. Both of these games are on sale at the time of writing, too, which is factored into the overall discount you get. That’s an inexpensive way to pick up one of the best games of 2024.

The main downside is that there isn’t an easy way to see what bundles are available on Steam. Sometimes they’re listed alongside a game included in a particular bundle, but other times they aren’t. For instance, you can find the Mullet Madjack and Fallen Aces bundle with Selaco, but not the Echo Point Nova one. You can just search “bundle” on Steam, but that returns thousands of irrelevant results. I wouldn’t recommend it.

If you want to keep an eye on bundles, here’s what’s worked best for me. I liberally add games to my Steam wishlist, even if I’m only remotely interested in playing some of them. The wishlist on Steam shows you the lowest price available for a particular game, so if that game is part of a bundle when you can get a discount based on your current Steam library, you’ll see that lower price. That’s how I found out about the discount on the Castlevania Dominus Collection in the first place.

Bundles for PC games aren’t anything new, and Steam itself has been doing them for years. However, there’s been a clear uptick in bundles for high-quality games, particularly focused on similar publishers and developers. For instance, developer Motion Twin has a bundle where you can pick up its new Windblown game at a discount if you already own Dead Cells (the developer’s first game). These odds and ends add up quickly, and they’ve built my Steam library massively in the past few months.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Valve needs to rethink the Deck Verified program
Steam Deck held between two hands.

The Steam Deck Verified program was a good start, but it's time to move on.

Valve separates compatibility with the Steam Deck into four buckets. You have Verified games, which have a green check mark for Valve's seal of approval, and you have Playable games, which would normally get a Verified badge had it not been for some small issues (i.e. small text or invoking the on-screen keyboard). Those are the two categories you gravitate toward.

Read more
Sony region-locked yet another PC port that doesn’t require a PSN account
Aloy flies past the Hollywood sign in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Almost a year after its release, Sony region-locked the PC port of Horizon: Forbidden West. Then, just as suddenly and without a word, the company reversed its decision. The company hasn't said a word about this region lock yet, but Sony has been clear that it doesn't intend to do away with PlayStation Network account requirements — and that limits the players who can access any given game, since not all countries allow PSN accounts.

A user named Mocha Joe at Resetera first noticed the restriction on SteamDB, and his forum post sparked an outcry. One user wrote, "It's been frankly baffling watching Sony choose to continually score own goals from the sidelines this gen."

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Two warriors in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

There are an overwhelming number of upcoming video games in February that will be competing for your time between the heavy hitters of Civilization 7, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii just to name a few. Before the deluge of games hits, Xbox Game Pass has a suite of games coming out to hold you over. Rather than give you a ton of giant experiences that you won't be able to finish before February's games hit, we've found a nice selection of games that you can easily finish before the month is up. While not especially long, these games all offer something special and shouldn't be missed. If you need something to play this weekend, you can't go wrong with any of these picks.

And don't forget that Xbox Game Pass just got a surprising new game on Thursday: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. We'll be digging into that this weekend ourselves to let you know if it's worth your attention.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Launch Trailer

Read more