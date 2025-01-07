Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to Steam Deck, Apple Vision Pro, and more

Nvidia revealed that its cloud gaming service, Nvidia GeForce Now, is coming to several new platforms in the future. We learned at CES 2025 that a GeForce Now app for Steam Deck is coming later this year, while browser support on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Pico mixed reality headsets, and even Apple Vision Pro will also be coming later this month.

Nvidia GeForce Now is a service that lets players use Nvidia’s servers to stream games in their Steam library from higher-end PC hardware via cloud gaming. If you have a great internet collection but a lackluster PC or laptop for gaming, something like GeForce Now is a solid solution. Previously, GeForce Now was only available through PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and certain smart TVs from companies like Samsung, but this year Nvidia is committed to broadening its availability.

The Steam Deck app appears to be the furthest along in development, as it’s the one Nvidia detailed the most at CES 2025. It allows for cloud gaming at a 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second if players have a GeForce Now Ultimate subscription, are virtually accessing a Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, and have their Steam Deck hooked up to a TV. A blog post from Nvidia claims that playing games via GeForce Now uses less processing power, extending the Steam Deck’s battery life while playing games at a higher resolution and frame rate than the Steam Deck might be capable of natively. The app will be released sometime later in 2025.

When GeForce Now update 2.0.70 rolls out later in January, the web browser version of the service will also become compatible with headsets from companies like Apple, Meta, and Pico, allowing players to stream gamepad-compatible titles. If you actively use GeForce Now, you’ll certainly have a lot more options when it comes to where to use it very soon.