Genshin Impact, the hugely popular free-to-play action RPG from developer miHoYo, will be available today on Nividia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The game is currently in limited beta on PC only, with Nvidia promising a final release later this year.

Genshin Impact is the latest title to join the extensive list of games available on the GeForce NOW service, which allows players with less powerful PCs to take advantage of Nvidia’s cloud streaming technology to play games in their libraries on more powerful hardware, provided they have a strong enough internet connection.

Genshin Impact‘s GeForce Now beta will drop sometime today. In a press release, the company encouraged users with miHoYo accounts to search for the game in the GeForce Now PC app to check for the beta. While the beta will only be available for PC users, the full release later this year will presumably allow players to travel through Teyvat on any of GeForce Now supported devices.

The announcement comes only a few days after Nvidia’s extensive CES 2022 show, where the company revealed the latest and greatest in GPU technology and other upcoming games for its services. In addition to Genshin Impact, GeForce NOW will support Battlefield 4: Premium Edition and Battlefield V: Definitive Edition starting this week, as well as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction when it launches on January 20.

Players who own any of these titles will be able to use GeForce Now to play them via the cloud on enhanced hardware. Nvidia will also be bringing GeForce Now to Samsung TVs later in 2022, increasing the array of devices that players can use to stream their favorite games.

Editors' Recommendations