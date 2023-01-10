 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops

Monica J. White
By

Nvidia’s upcoming mobile GPU range is on the way, and soon, laptops equipped with an RTX 4090 will be out in the wild. Unfortunately, they won’t be cheap.

We’ve just spotted one such laptop, and the price is downright terrifying. If not for the portability factor of laptops, you might be better off just buying a desktop graphics card instead.

XMG Neo 16 gaming laptop over a green background.
XMG

When Nvidia announced the pricing of the upcoming RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 laptops, it said that those notebooks would become available on February 8, starting at $2,000 — which means that most of the high-end models may end up costing significantly more. Of course, given the high prices of the desktop versions of those two graphics cards, many were apprehensive and expecting the worst. It seems that those predictions might be about to come true.

Related

Many manufacturers will be releasing gaming laptops powered by Nvidia’s and Intel’s latest hardware, but XMG is among the first to announce the pricing of one of these models, the Neo 16. This is a high-end laptop equipped with the Intel Core i9-13900HX, which sports 24 cores. On top of that, buyers get a 16-inch 240Hz IPS display, configurable amounts of DDR5 RAM, and even an optional external water cooling system to keep the temperatures at bay.

Users can pick which graphics card they want. The base configuration, which still comes with the Core i9-13900HX, is equipped with an RTX 4060 and costs around $2,360 (2,199 euros) at the time of writing. Upgrading the graphics card comes with an added cost that raises the price considerably.

Swapping to an RTX 4070 will cost you $400 more, while upgrading to an RTX 4080 costs an extra $1,127 (1,050 euros). Finally, if you want to get the top configuration with Nvidia’s RTX 4090, the price will be increased by 1,687 euros — that’s around $1,810 — which is more than the recommended list price for a desktop version of the GPU.

Upcoming Nvidia RTX 40-series laptops over a black and green background.
Nvidia

In total, the XMG Neo 16 with an RTX 4090 will cost at least 3,886 euros, which translates to a whopping $4,172. Any additional upgrades, such as a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX, will add on to that price.

The XMG Neo 16 sounds fantastic, but the price is going to be a roadblock for many. A $4,000 laptop is nothing to sneeze at — you can get a solid desktop PC for that price. However, laptops give freedom that desktops can’t provide. On the other hand, these high-end models tend to have pretty poor battery life, but you can game on the go as long as you find a wall socket to plug your laptop into.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards
Best of CES 2023 Awards Our Top Tech from the Show Feature
The best laptops of CES 2023: Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more
The two displays of the Yoga Book 9i on a table.
Why a gaming keyboard is my most anticipated CES 2023 product
Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard.
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
The Predator Helios 16 open on a table.
Apple aiming to unveil its mixed-reality headset this spring
Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa.
Want to buy the next Mac Pro? There’s yet more bad news
Apple Mac Pro at WWDC 2019.
If iOS 17 is a letdown, you can blame this one Apple device
iOS 16 Work Focus with a Fantastical widget and two rows of work-related apps
This Asus gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is a steal at $400 off
Asus ROG gaming PC at a side angle.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 just got a big price cut
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now
Dell XPS 17 Video Editing
You can buy this LCD mod for one of the best PC cases now
Hyte Y60 LCD DIY kit installed in a case.
Dell’s best-selling work laptop is 46% off, and you should buy it now
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.
Alienware’s 38-inch curved 4K gaming monitor is $450 off today
Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor showing video game scene, on a white background.