 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

GeForce Now upgrades to RTX 4080 for 4K 240Hz cloud gaming

Monica J. White
By

Nvidia announced a major upgrade coming to its GeForce Now cloud gaming technology. Soon enough, gamers will be able to stream some of their favorite titles at up to 4K and 240 frames per second, all thanks to the RTX 4080.

The update, which comes with a new membership tier, will also unlock Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies for GeForce Now subscribers, and Nvidia promises unprecedented levels of performance.

Nvidia GeForce Now slide.
Nvidia

Nvidia is bringing its Ada Lovelace generation of GPUs to supercharge its own cloud gaming service. The company promises 64 teraflops (TFLOPs) of graphics power, which it claims is five times the performance provided by the Xbox Series X console.

Related

As mentioned, the RTX 4080-powered GeForce Now will also deliver the full range of ray tracing powers found in Nvidia’s arsenal, all thanks to the latest DLSS 3. To add to that, Nvidia’s Reflex technology is also present and available to competitive gamers, with the option to play at up to 240 frames per second (fps) and a click-to-pixel latency below 40ms.

Nvidia showed off the new technology in a couple of quick clips from Rainbow Six Siege. The clip shows that GeForce Now, in combination with Reflex, was able to run the game at 240Hz and 25ms — a huge step-up over the 60Hz, 71ms combo served up without Reflex.

The RTX 4080 will only be available in Nvidia’s new GeForce Now Ultimate membership, which will replace the previous top-tier RTX 3080. If you were paying for the RTX 3080 subscription tier, your membership will be upgraded to the new Ultimate tier automatically.

Only those who pay for the Ultimate membership will be able to benefit from Nvidia’s best graphics cards, which includes being able to stream games at up to 4K. Nvidia says that the existing GeForce RTX 3080 subscribers will receive the upgrade at no additional cost, meaning the membership will cost $20. It’s unclear whether new subscribers will be paying the same price, though.

Screenshots from Rainbow Six Siege, showing off Nvidia Reflex in GeForce Now.
Nvidia

If you’re eager to upgrade, the good news is that you will likely be able to do it soon, but not quite yet — and depending on your location, you might have to wait longer. The initial availability will begin in late January, and the coverage will grow to include more data centers in North America and Western Europe throughout the first quarter of 2023.

Nvidia announced the RTX 4080 superpods during its CES 2023 keynote, alongside a bunch of other exciting products, such as the RTX 4070 Ti or the full range of RTX 40 laptop graphics cards, including a mobile version of the RTX 4090.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 lays on a pink surface.
This stunning DIY gaming PC dream machine is made of glass
Incredible gaming PC built into a DIY glass desk.
Nvidia RTX 4080 costs too much, recent survey shows
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
Gigabyte may have accidentally leaked Nvidia’s plans for the RTX 4080 12GB
Gigabyte's RTX 3090 Ti up close.
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
Forget text-to-image; this AI makes videos from your prompts
Watching a video on the iPhone 14 Plus.
AMD RX 7900 XTX: we tested ray tracing in 14 games, with mixed results
Radeon logo on the RX 7900 XTX.
We’re not in a GPU shortage, but it sure feels like one
The RTX 4080 graphics card on a pink background.
How to roll back Nvidia drivers
The RTX 4080 in a running test bench.
I took my son shopping for his first school laptop. Here’s what surprised me
A young man using the HP 14-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook.
Samsung’s CES 2023 gaming monitors range from curved QD-OLEDs to 8K behemoths
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
The Samsung Viewfinity S9 monitor with its webcam on top.
AMD’s overheating GPUs might be worse off than we thought
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX hovers over a raging fire.