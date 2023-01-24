 Skip to main content
MSI’s last RTX 3090 Ti now looks better than ever, and you can get it for free

If you thought we’ve seen the last of Nvidia’s RTX 30-series, we have a surprise for you — it’s not quite over just yet. MSI has just released a one-of-a-kind RTX 3090 Ti, and the card is up for grabs in a special giveaway.

The GPU is MSI’s one last hurrah for the RTX 3090 Ti before the company focuses entirely on new RTX 40-series graphics cards. It comes with a unique, colorful shroud, and whoever wins it will own the only such model in the world. Here’s how you can participate in the giveaway.

MSI's special edition GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X.
Overclock3d / MSI

While most eyes are already on some of the top graphics cards of this generation, MSI is giving one last hurrah to the RTX 3090 Ti. The exact model in question is the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X, and it’s one beastly graphics card.

Equipped with 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory across a 384-bit bus, and a maximum clock that falls just shy of 2GHz, it’s a powerful GPU even by today’s standards, which are so inflated by the monstrous RTX 4090. MSI still has plenty such cards , and they’re actually more expensive than the RTX 4090.

Be that as it may, MSI is aware that the previous generation’s flagships will soon be overshadowed by current-gen offerings. To celebrate the RTX 3090 Ti before it moves on, MSI teamed up with MouseSkins and artist Brock Hofer to create a unique shroud that helps it say goodbye in style.

It’s hard to deny that the end result looks incredible. The artist completely transformed the card’s shroud, which now features a dragon — much like the one on MSI’s own logo. Painted in a mix of purples and oranges, the GPU almost looks too good to be put inside a gaming PC.

ENTER THE DRAGON 🐉

We&#39;ve teamed up with @mouseskinsgg to giveaway a one-of-a-kind MSI RTX 3090Ti, featuring amazing artwork from @brockhofer

Enter here 👉 https://t.co/REoQnruksw#giveaway #graphicscard #pcgaming pic.twitter.com/4gR9sxnTvx

&mdash; MSI UK (@MSI__UK) January 23, 2023

MSI revealed the card on Twitter. While regular versions of the RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X cost over $2,000, you don’t need to shell out a fortune to obtain this card. You do, however, need to get extremely lucky, because there seems to be just one up for grabs through the MSI giveaway.

To try your luck at winning this unique beast, follow the link in the tweet embedded above. You’ll be asked to perform some social media-related tasks, such as following MSI on Twitter and Instagram or retweeting the giveaway announcement. The giveaway ends on February 6, and with thousands of participants, the odds are slim — but it’s still the only way to get MSI’s last RTX 3090 Ti.

