A new RDNA 2 GPU in 2023? While it sounds unlikely, it’s true. MSI has just introduced a few prebuilt gaming desktops equipped with various AMD processors and graphics cards, and one of them is the previously unreleased Radeon RX 6750 GRE, which stands for “Golden Rabbit Edition.” While it may not rival some of the best GPUs, rumor has it that it’ll at least beat Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti while being just a little pricier than the RTX 4060.

Gigabyte has actually beaten MSI to the punch with the announcement, having revealed its own RX 6750 GRE graphics card first. However, while the Gigabyte GPU is set to be released on October 18, MSI already has a bunch of desktops up for grabs, although we’re not seeing a DIY card that you could put into your own system. It just comes as part of MSI’s prebuilts, which were first spotted by ITHome and later shared by VideoCardz.

The exact specs of the card are a mystery, but we know that it’ll sport 12GB of VRAM, which is the same as the RX 6750 XT. MSI stated that the new GPU will be comparable in performance to the RTX 4060 Ti, which most likely means the 8GB version. Even if not, it’s all the same, as the 16GB model has comparable (or worse) performance.

In MSI’s case, the GPU comes in systems where it’s paired with some of AMD’s top processors, such as the Ryzen 7 7700X or the Ryzen 5 7500F. The listing claims that the 7700X model comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, but that doesn’t sound right, as the AM5 platform doesn’t support DDR4 at all. It’s safe to assume MSI meant DDR5 for both configurations. We’re likely looking at a cutdown Navi 22 chip here, so the RX 6750 XT will still remain more powerful.

It’s hard to judge a GPU inside a prebuilt based on pricing, but according to the prices at a Chinese retailer, the RX 6750 GRE and the RTX 4060 are both very close in price. The AMD offering is only around 2% to 4% more expensive, which is a very reasonable increase if it can offer the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti.

So, what’s the catch? The GRE in the RX 6750 GRE stands for “Golden Rabbit Edition,” as the GPU was named in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in China. You guessed it — this is a China exclusive. It could end up being an interesting blast from the past and a solid budget GPU, but we’re unlikely to ever see it hit the global market.

