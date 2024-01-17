 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here’s how AMD counters Nvidia’s big RTX Super launch

Monica J. White
By
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Well done, AMD. Today is a big day for Nvidia — after all, today is when the RTX 4070 Super hits the shelves. So what does AMD do? It serves up a huge price cut on one of its top graphics cards in this generation to strike back at Nvidia and counter its big release. Coincidence? No way. But will this price tag be low enough when Nvidia launches the RTX 4070 Ti Super?

AMD’s RX 7900 XT is the GPU that’s now a lot cheaper, with an official price of $750, but some models are as cheap as $710. It initially launched at $900 and was never the most popular option out of AMD’s two flagships. The RX 7900 XTX, priced at just $100 more, often made more sense due to its greatly improved performance. As such, the RX 7900 XT was a bit of a forgotten entry in AMD’s lineup. Its price quickly plummeted to $800 and even lower at certain retailers.

Recommended Videos

The fact that the GPU had been slowly dropping in price over the last year makes this price cut a little less impactful, but on paper, the card went down from $900 to close to $700 in the span of 13 months. At around $710, it makes a competitive alternative to the new RTX 4070 Super, which, as we’ve found, lags behind this GPU at every resolution.

Average performance of RTX 4070 Super at 4K.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Of course, throwing DLSS 3 and ray tracing into the mix shakes things up a lot. Running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings, at 4K, with ray tracing enabled and DLSS 3 toggled on produced 77.5 frames per second (fps) in our testing. The RX 7900 XT averaged 18 fps. However, this is more of a testament to the power of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and not the new GPU itself.

Related

When the RTX 4070 Ti Super hits the market with its new specs and the same $800 price tag, things might get tougher for AMD. Seeing as the new Nvidia launch is expected to perform at around the same level as the RTX 4080 (non-Super), it’ll likely beat the RX 7900 XT in every scenario. At $800, it will, once again, put the RX 7900 XT in an awkward position on the market where it’s not quite cheap enough to be a steal and also not quite powerful enough to be a must-have.

With that said, if DLSS 3 is of no use to you, the new deals on the RX 7900 XT are pretty great right now — and you’ll still save $50 to $100 compared to buying the RTX 4070 Ti Super when it comes out. AMD’s RX 7900 XT is .

Keep in mind that, according to TweakTown, this might just be a seasonal promotion and not a permanent price cut, so it’s best to buy it quickly before AMD changes its mind.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Nvidia’s GPU lineup is about to get completely reshuffled
Two RTX 4070 graphics cards sitting side by side.

Nvidia's RTX 40-series refresh seems to be right around the corner, and the rumor mill is buzzing with new updates on what we can expect. Today, we heard more about what might happen to some of Nvidia's current best graphics cards when their newer counterparts are released. It seems that Nvidia may be sticking to the one GPU that's actually a good value and replacing the two that are not.

According to Board Channels, a website that frequently posts leaks about upcoming PC hardware releases, Nvidia has big plans for all three Super cards. The RTX 4080 Super and the RTX 4070 Ti Super are rumored to replace the existing RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 Ti. However, the RTX 4070 is said to be sticking around, and it'll be joined by the RTX 4070 Super as an alternative instead of a replacement.

Read more
Nvidia’s new GPUs could be right around the corner
Nvidia's RTX 4070 graphics cards over a pink background.

Is Nvidia really about to add to its lineup of top GPUs? All signs point to yes, and now, we have an official Nvidia keynote on the horizon that tells us when we might hear more about the rumored RTX 40 Super. Nvidia revealed that it's going to deliver a special address on January 8 as part of CES 2024. Although the company hasn't confirmed what it's planning to cover, the rumor mill has been buzzing with information about three new desktop GPUs. But will they really be worth the upgrade?

Several reputable leakers have weighed in on the matter of the RTX 40-series refresh, and we've been getting updates about the range for a few weeks now. Nvidia doesn't need to specifically state that it'll talk about these graphics cards, as that is going to be the expectation anyway. The three GPUs in question are the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super.

Read more
Nvidia’s next GPU might follow Apple’s lead — and not in a good way
RTX 4070 logo on a graphics card.

Rumor has it that Nvidia is gearing up to refresh its slate of RTX 40-series graphics cards. The latest news is a reported box leak, which reveals that Nvidia could be working on an RTX 4070 Ti Super model for launch sometime early next year.

We've seen Super and Ti refreshes from Nvidia in the past, but never a Ti Super model. The name doesn't really matter, but it harkens back to some of the more ridiculous naming schemes we've seen from other tech brands. Apple's M2 Ultra, for example, is a better chip than the M2 Max, so apparently Ultra is better than Max. Who would've thought?

Read more