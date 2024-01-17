Here’s how AMD counters Nvidia’s big RTX Super launch

Well done, AMD. Today is a big day for Nvidia — after all, today is when the RTX 4070 Super hits the shelves. So what does AMD do? It serves up a huge price cut on one of its top graphics cards in this generation to strike back at Nvidia and counter its big release. Coincidence? No way. But will this price tag be low enough when Nvidia launches the RTX 4070 Ti Super?

AMD’s RX 7900 XT is the GPU that’s now a lot cheaper, with an official price of $750, but some models are as cheap as $710. It initially launched at $900 and was never the most popular option out of AMD’s two flagships. The RX 7900 XTX, priced at just $100 more, often made more sense due to its greatly improved performance. As such, the RX 7900 XT was a bit of a forgotten entry in AMD’s lineup. Its price quickly plummeted to $800 and even lower at certain retailers.

The fact that the GPU had been slowly dropping in price over the last year makes this price cut a little less impactful, but on paper, the card went down from $900 to close to $700 in the span of 13 months. At around $710, it makes a competitive alternative to the new RTX 4070 Super, which, as we’ve found, lags behind this GPU at every resolution.

Of course, throwing DLSS 3 and ray tracing into the mix shakes things up a lot. Running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings, at 4K, with ray tracing enabled and DLSS 3 toggled on produced 77.5 frames per second (fps) in our testing. The RX 7900 XT averaged 18 fps. However, this is more of a testament to the power of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and not the new GPU itself.

When the RTX 4070 Ti Super hits the market with its new specs and the same $800 price tag, things might get tougher for AMD. Seeing as the new Nvidia launch is expected to perform at around the same level as the RTX 4080 (non-Super), it’ll likely beat the RX 7900 XT in every scenario. At $800, it will, once again, put the RX 7900 XT in an awkward position on the market where it’s not quite cheap enough to be a steal and also not quite powerful enough to be a must-have.

With that said, if DLSS 3 is of no use to you, the new deals on the RX 7900 XT are pretty great right now — and you’ll still save $50 to $100 compared to buying the RTX 4070 Ti Super when it comes out. AMD’s RX 7900 XT is .

Keep in mind that, according to TweakTown, this might just be a seasonal promotion and not a permanent price cut, so it’s best to buy it quickly before AMD changes its mind.

