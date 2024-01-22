I was worried this was going to happen. The first listings for Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super suggest that prices for these high-end cards will be much higher than we expected.

Zotac listed about half a dozen models prematurely on Amazon. The listings have been taken down, but VideoCardz was able to capture a couple of screenshots showing the prices of the upcoming GPUs. They show a Zotac AMP Extreme RTX 4080 Super at $1,400, as well as an a Trinity Black RTX 4070 Ti Super at $900. The list prices of these GPUs is $1,000 and $800, respectively.

VideoCardz spotted six listings in total, with three RTX 4070 Ti Super models ranging from $900 to $970 and three RTX 4080 Super models ranging from $1,300 to $1,400. Although we expect to see overclocked models at a slight premium, the listing include versions of these GPUs that are supposed to be at list price.

Unlike with the recent RTX 4070 Super, Nvidia says it’s replacing the base RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 with the upcoming Super versions. In the case of the RTX 4080 Super, Nvidia is slashing the price from $1,200 down to $1,000. Despite that, the few remaining models of the base RTX 4080 left in stock are still selling for $1,200, suggesting that Nvidia’s recommended price for the RTX 4080 Super may not hold for long.

These listings certainly suggest that’s the case, but don’t freak out just yet. Listings for the cards at Best Buy show models available at list price. On top of that, the fact that prices were removed from the listings on Amazon suggest they could have been wrong. Even if prices at release are higher than expected, they shouldn’t stay that way for long.

The only exception is the RTX 4080 Super. Given that the price of the base model has held steady at $1,200, I suspect that prices on the RTX 4080 Super will go above what Nvidia recommends. Hopefully, prices will eventually even out to a place where you can buy one of the new GPUs at this price. That’s what we’ve seen with the RTX 4070 Super, which is available at list price even after launching with rave reviews.

We won’t have to wait long to see how everything shakes out. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is set to launch in a few days, on January 24, while the RTX 4080 Super is coming next week on January 31.

