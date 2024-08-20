 Skip to main content
Nvidia is launching a new GPU, but read this before buying

Two RTX 4070 graphics cards sitting side by side.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia is launching a new version of one of its best GPUs — the RTX 4070 (non-Super). Normally, this would be great news. However, there’s one downside: Nvidia is equipping the new RTX 4070 with GDDR6 memory, which is a step down from the GDDR6X that the GPU usually comes with. This wouldn’t be the end of the world, but there are a couple of red flags.

For starters, Nvidia itself lists the GPU alongside its previous version. It seems like the two RTX 4070s will only differ by memory type, all the while retaining the same clock speeds, bus width, and CUDA core counts. This is good news, but switching from GDDR6X to GDDR6 means a drop in bandwidth.

It’s not a massive difference. The new RTX 4070 is said to sport GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 20Gbps, while the GDDR6X version is clocked at 21Gbps. This means a drop in bandwidth from 504GB/s down to 480GB/s. Nvidia itself claims that the new GPU “offers similar performance in games and applications,” and I can easily believe that.

Nvidia is releasing this RTX 4070 in September due to steady demand for the card, and no wonder. Despite the launch of the RTX 4070 Super in January, the RTX 4070 remains a competitive mainstream option for gamers, especially after the $50 price cut that it received after the Super version came around. Even with the downgrade in RAM, the RTX 4070 should still be great … but the caveats are still quite glaring.

The RTX 4070 graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The main issue that I’m seeing is that Nvidia doesn’t list the GPU separately — it’s simply another variant of the RTX 4070. This may result in unclear branding once the cards made by Nvidia’s partners hit the shelves. You’ll now have to keep an eye out, as it might be all too easy to buy the GDDR6 version by accident.

There’s nothing wrong with the GDDR6 version, but it is a small downgrade. However, that spec adjustment doesn’t come with a lower price. Unless Nvidia or its partners are readying a happy surprise for September, the RTX 4070 with GDDR6 memory will be priced at a recommended list price (MSRP) of $550. Long story short, you might end up buying a (admittedly very slightly) worse GPU for the same price.

On the other hand, it’s not all bad. As it now seems we might not get any new GPUs this year after all, the increased supply of RTX 4070 should help keep the market healthy even despite the warning signs of an upcoming GPU shortage.

