 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Get ready: You’ve never seen a GPU as absurd as this

Monica J. White
By
A prototype cooler for Nvidia's unreleased graphics card.
Hayaka / Goofish

Nvidia may have given up on the idea of an RTX 4090 Ti, but traces of these cards can still be found in various prototypes. That includes a massive quad-slot cooler, and today, another interesting detail has appeared in photos online. Apparently, it comes with a hidden fan.

This prototype certainly has the juice necessary to cool even the best graphics cards, but for most of us, it would have been a liability instead of a good thing.

RTX 4090 (Ti) or TITAN ES? 4 slot and 3 fan design
via: https://t.co/hknkjMlNK9 pic.twitter.com/p7z5na7LUz

&mdash; 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 30, 2023

Initially posted by Hayaka on Goofish, it was now spotted by Twitter leaker harukaze5719. It’s hard to say whether this cooler was made for the RTX Titan Ada, an RTX 4090 Ti, or something else entirely, but suffice it to say, you wouldn’t have needed it to cool the likes of an RTX 4060 — we’re definitely looking at an enthusiast-grade product with the AD102 GPU inside. It could even have been a cooler for the RTX 4090, but Nvidia seems to have scrapped the idea.

Recommended Videos

This is a quad-slot cooler, and when Hayaka disassembled it, they found that it actually comes with three fans — there’s a small hidden fan inside, plus two large fans on the outside. The design of the cooler suggests that the GPU it was made for would have had a PCB mounted at a 90-degree angle. To that end, there are 22 heat pipes and a vapor chamber built to support this design.

The prototype only sports one 12VHPWR power connector, meaning that it can receive up to 600 watts of power, and the GPU would likely have been prone to the melting problems that also plagued the RTX 4090. The cable loops around the heatsink due to the unique PCB design.

Adding a third fan inside certainly would have boosted the airflow quite a bit, and that’s never a bad thing. However, there’s no telling how loud such a cooler would have been when operating at full power. Needing to wear noise-canceling headphones just to use your PC doesn’t sound that appealing. This type of design also may have been slightly overkill, even for high-end GPUs, because those cards often end up in systems with custom loop liquid cooling, so the temperatures are kept at bay anyway. On the other hand, keeping such expensive components cool is a must if you want them to stay stable.

While Nvidia reportedly scrapped the RTX 4090 Ti, we still don’t know whether an RTX Titan Ada card might be happening. We’ve seen photos of an unnamed RTX 40-series card with a gold shroud — a tell-tale sign of the Titan card — so it could still be happening. Perhaps this cooler will find its way into that GPU.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Why Nvidia’s brand new GPU performs worse than integrated graphics
Four Nvidia H100 HPC GPUs side by side.

One might think that a GPU that costs over $40,000 is going to be the best graphics card for gaming, but the truth is a lot more complex than that. In fact, this Nvidia GPU can't even keep up with integrated graphics solutions.

Now, before you get too upset, you should know I'm referring to Nvidia's H100, which houses the GH100 chip (Grace Hopper). It's a powerful data center GPU made to handle high-performance computing (HPC) tasks -- not power PC games. It doesn't have any display outputs, and despite its extensive capabilities, it also doesn't have any coolers. This is because, again, you'd find this GPU in a data center or server setting, where it'd be cooled with powerful external fans.

Read more
Everything you need to know about buying a GPU in 2023
RTX 4090.

The graphics card, also known as the GPU, is arguably one of the most exciting components in any PC build. Alongside the processor, your graphics card often has the greatest impact on the overall performance of your PC. That makes it a pretty high-stakes purchase, especially if you consider that GPUs can get pretty expensive.

The GPU market has a lot to offer, and that's regardless of your needs and your budget. Whether you're aiming for something super cheap to support some light browsing or a behemoth to handle the most GPU-intensive games, you have lots of options. In this guide, we'll show you what to look out for so that you can pick the best GPU that fits your budget and needs.
Nvidia, AMD, or Intel?
Consumer graphics cards are generally split into two categories -- integrated and discrete graphics. Since you're here, you're most likely looking for a discrete (or dedicated) GPU, and that's what we're going to focus on in this article.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 4090 cables may be melting in a worrying new way
A hand holding the RTX 4090 GPU.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen frequent reports of melting power connectors on Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics cards, leading to a wave of worry and speculation that something is seriously amiss. Now, a user has claimed their cable has melted in a dramatic new way -- and it could suggest that the headaches are far from over for Nvidia.

According to Shiftyeyes67k on Reddit, the 12VHPWR cable that came with their RTX 4090 GPU melted on the power supply (PSU) side. In other words, the problem occurred where the cable connectors fed into the power supply, not where they met the graphics card, as has been the case with every other report of melting 12VHPWR connectors.

Read more