Nvidia’s rebranded RTX 4070 Ti surfaces at CES 2023

Nvidia’s controversial RTX 4070 Ti is real, and the company announced the card would arrive on January 5 in its CES 2023 keynote — just a couple of days after the announcement. Why the accelerated timeline? There’s a good chance Nvidia has had the RTX 4070 Ti in the incubator for a while.

In October 2022, Nvidia took a radical step by “unlaunching” its 12GB RTX 4080. This GPU was announced alongside the 16GB RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, and many people accused Nvidia of giving a lower-class GPU a name upgrade to justify a higher price. The specs of the RTX 4070 Ti show it’s a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, as rumors suggested.

This card comes with identical specs: 12GB of GDDR6X memory, 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, 60 ray tracing cores, and a maximum boost clock of 2.6GHz. There are some significant changes compared to the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, however.

For starters, the RTX 4070 Ti doesn’t require the infamous 12-pin power connector that was melting on some RTX 4090 GPUs. Instead, some models will accept dual 8-pin power. Nvidia isn’t making a Founder’s Edition model for the RTX 4070 Ti, so it appears the power connectors are up to the board partners design.

For performance, Nvidia says the RTX 4070 Ti is even faster than the RTX 3090 Ti — a GPU that originally launched at $2,000. In some games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Nvidia is claiming close to a 3x increase over the RTX 3090 Ti.

Don’t get too hung up on those numbers, though. The RTX 4070 Ti supports DLSS Frame Generation, which generates new frames to boost your performance by close to double. Nvidia’s benchmarks include games like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spider-Man Miles Morales — all games that support DLSS 3. In non-DLSS games like Forza Horizon 5 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, performance is only slightly above the RTX 3090 Ti.

Although the RTX 4070 Ti includes a new name, and an update price. The list price is $800, but without a Founder’s Edition design, the final price of the card is largely up to board partners like Asus, PNY, and MSI.

