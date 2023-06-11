 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PC Game Pass will leverage GeForce Now in the coming months

George Yang
By

During the “What’s Next For Gaming” panel with team Xbox at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, corporate Vice President Sarah Bond said that PC Game Pass members will soon be able to play their catalog on GeForce Now devices.

“I’m thrilled to share with you that in the coming months, we’re actually going to bring GeForce Now as something you can leverage with PC Game Pass,” explained Bond.

Recommended Videos

“You’re going to be able to play your PC Game Pass catalog leveraging GeForce Now, and you’re going to be able to do that on all devices using GeForce Now, whether it’s low-powered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, or mobile,” she added. “So, we’re thrilled to add that next benefit for PC Game Pass Members.”

Related

Last month, Microsoft announced that players would be able to stream select games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda that were purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store. Now, it looks like GeForce Now will have even further integration with Microsoft’s games through PC Game Pass.

As for the timeline, Xbox Wire stated that this feature will be coming out in the months ahead. Microsoft committed to bringing more games to GeForce Now earlier this year in order to assuage regulators about its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The 2023 Xbox Games Showcase premiered and showed off some new titles from Microsoft’s first-party studios. These include InExile’s Clockwork Revolution and Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight. There were also updates on previously announced games such as Forza Motorsport, which will launch on October 10, 2023. Additionally, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed were both set to be released sometime in 2024.

All of Xbox’s first-party games are expected to join Xbox and PC Game Pass on the day of their release dates.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
CES 2023: Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to internet-enabled cars
Rumbleverse streams via the cloud in the back of a car.

Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to an unexpected new platform: cars. The cloud streaming service will start rolling out in select internet-enabled vehicles, with three partners announced during Nvidia's CES 2023 showcase.

NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2023

Read more
You can now launch Game Pass, Luna titles through Google Search
Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Enters Beta This Week

Google Search's newest feature lets players launch games straight from search results. On desktop and mobile, the "Play Now" option will appear for games that are on a supported cloud gaming service.

https://twitter.com/Google/status/1602756784954949634

Read more
You can get a free PC Game Pass subscription via Twitch subscriptions
A gamepad is pictured as a screen displays the online Twitch platform.

Microsoft and Twitch are teaming up to give out free PC Game Pass subscriptions for every Twitch subscription purchase or gift for a limited time. According to a blog post from Twitch, the promotion will last from 10 a.m. PT on November 3 until 3 p.m. PT on November 11.

The promotion works like this: If you buy two of any Twitch subs or gifts, you will get three months of PC Game Pass free of charge. Once you've made your purchase, a code will be sent to your Twitch notifications inbox for you to redeem on the Xbox site. However, you already need to be newly subscribed to PC Game Pass in order to be eligible to receive the code.

Read more