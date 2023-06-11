PC Game Pass will leverage GeForce Now in the coming months

During the “What’s Next For Gaming” panel with team Xbox at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, corporate Vice President Sarah Bond said that PC Game Pass members will soon be able to play their catalog on GeForce Now devices.

“I’m thrilled to share with you that in the coming months, we’re actually going to bring GeForce Now as something you can leverage with PC Game Pass,” explained Bond.

“You’re going to be able to play your PC Game Pass catalog leveraging GeForce Now, and you’re going to be able to do that on all devices using GeForce Now, whether it’s low-powered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, or mobile,” she added. “So, we’re thrilled to add that next benefit for PC Game Pass Members.”

Last month, Microsoft announced that players would be able to stream select games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda that were purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store. Now, it looks like GeForce Now will have even further integration with Microsoft’s games through PC Game Pass.

As for the timeline, Xbox Wire stated that this feature will be coming out in the months ahead. Microsoft committed to bringing more games to GeForce Now earlier this year in order to assuage regulators about its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The 2023 Xbox Games Showcase premiered and showed off some new titles from Microsoft’s first-party studios. These include InExile’s Clockwork Revolution and Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight. There were also updates on previously announced games such as Forza Motorsport, which will launch on October 10, 2023. Additionally, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed were both set to be released sometime in 2024.

All of Xbox’s first-party games are expected to join Xbox and PC Game Pass on the day of their release dates.

