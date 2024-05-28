 Skip to main content
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

A soldier squats in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 key art.
Activision Blizzard

After days of speculation, Xbox confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Xbox has not specified which platforms it will come to, though.

When Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was officially announced last week, fans immediately began speculating about its Game Pass status. It’s the first Call of Duty title released since Microsoft successfully acquired Activision Blizzard, so a Game Pass launch seemed likely. While the announcement was initially leaked by a Game Pass notification, Xbox has now officially confirmed that the game is bound for the service.

While that clears up one question, it creates another. Xbox has not confirmed which tier of Xbox Game Pass the shooter will come to. One would assume that it would be available on both console and PC, but that’s yet to be confirmed. Xbox also hasn’t revealed when that will happen, as Black Ops 6‘s release date is still under wraps.

It won’t be long until we know more. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get its grand reveal after this year’s Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. Xbox will follow up the presentation with a long deep dive into the new entry, just as it did for Starfield last year. Expect to hear information about its release date and Game Pass specifics there.

The move is significant for Xbox, as it’ll finally begin to pay off the company’s pricey Activision Blizzard acquisition. This will be a make-or-break moment for Xbox, which has laid off thousands of workers and shuttered studios this year. Black Ops 6 could bring a major influx of subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, which Xbox could use right now.

