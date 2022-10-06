 Skip to main content
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing

Cristina Alexander
By

Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing.

The company said in a blog post on Thursday that A Plague Tale: Requiem will support ray-traced effects for GeForce Now users who are RTX 3080 and Priority members, even if they don’t own a powerful gaming PC. The game can even be streamed on Mac and mobile phones, which normally wouldn’t support large games otherwise. Take a look at the video Nvidia shared two weeks ago demonstrating the game’s performance enhanced by ray tracing.

Asobo and Focus Entertainment’s forthcoming sequel also supports Nvidia DLSS 3.0, but the company will need to upgrade its servers with RTX 4000 graphics cards in order for it to function. Once it does, it will ramp up the game’s performance to up to four times faster than its native rendering. Nvidia tested the DLSS 3.0 performance on Cyberpunk 2077, boosting its frame rate from 30 frames per second (fps) to almost 100fps.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of 25 games heading to GeForce Now, and one of 12 games to launch on the service on the same day it does on other platforms throughout October. Those games include Scorn, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, Victoria 3, LEGO Bricktales, PC Building Simulator 2, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and Faith: An Unholy Trinity.

A Plague Tale: Requiem releases October 18 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

