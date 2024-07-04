Where to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2024 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When you think of the Fourth of July, what comes to mind? Hot dogs, baseball, and beaches are often associated with Independence Day. However, the biggest aspect of any Fourth of July celebration is fireworks, and none are better than the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks takes place on the East River in New York City. More than 60,000 shells and 30 colors will light up the sky in one of the most spectacular visual displays you’ll see all year. Before the show, artists Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell, Bell Biv DeVoe, Shaboozey, and The War and Treaty will perform.

The 48th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration airs live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, July 4. The festivities will air on NBC. There will be an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Catch the fireworks on the NBC app and NBC.com.

An alternative to watching Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC is to stream the event on Peacock. Subscribe to either Premium with ads at $6 per month or Premium Plus at $12 per month. This is one of the last times you can stream Peacock at these prices because the cost of a subscription will increase before the start of the Summer Olympics.

Check out the beautiful fireworks display that lights up the night sky on NBC thanks to a subscription to Fubo. With no long-term commitments, customers can enjoy over 200 channels on popular networks, including NFL Network, CBS, ABC, ESPN, and FX. Choose from Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

One of the best live TV streaming services on the market is YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers can watch NBC and 100-plus channels, including ABC, Food Network, AMC, CNN, and TNT. New customers can sign up for a free trial. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $58 per month. Then, the rate moves to $73 per month thereafter.

Fans of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks can watch the action on NBC with Hulu with Live TV. There are over 90 live and on-demand channels to choose from, including MTV, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and TNT. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV only costs $76 per month. The bundle plans — Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ — start at $77 per month.

Enjoy the spectacular presentation of the New York City fireworks on Sling TV. With Sling, customers can control their entertainment by selecting their channel lineup. Sling offers two plans: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. First-time customers will receive $20 off their first month. To access NBC, sign up for the Blue plan, which features 44 total channels.

Browse without interruption while traveling with a VPN, or “virtual private network.” With a VPN, customers have an extra layer of security and privacy when using the internet. VPNs hide your IP and online activity from cybercriminals. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.