How to watch AEW All Out 2024: live stream, match card, start time

After the monumental All In at Wembley Stadium, AEW is back in the United States for All Out, the company’s September pay-per-view event. In years past, All Out ran over Labor Day weekend. However, AEW pushed All Out to the first Saturday in September. All Out is one of AEW’s “Big Four” events, which includes Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson is the new AEW World champion after beating Swerve Strickland at All In. Instead of contemplating retirement, Danielson will remain a full-time wrestler with AEW as long as he’s champion. This is Danielson’s first reign as AEW World champion. His first title defense is against Jack Perry, the current AEW TNT Champion.

When and where is AEW All Out 2024?

All Out begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 7. The All Out pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on AEW’s YouTube channel. All Out 2024 will be held at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

How to watch AEW All Out 2024

To watch All Out, fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the event through Bleacher Report’s website or the B/R app. All Out costs $50, which includes the live feed and the on demand replay. Traditional cable and satellite providers will air All Out. YouTube, Triller, PPV.com, and DAZN are the other purchasing providers. Visit AEW’s website for more information.

AEW All Out 2024 match card

Danielson versus Perry will be the main event of All Out. Besides the AEW World Championship, five other titles are up for grabs. Those titles are the AEW TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, AEW Continental Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championship, and AEW International Championship. Besides the championship matches, MJF and Daniel Garcia will face off in a non-title match.

One of the most heated rivalries in AEW involves Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page. To say these two men hate each other is an understatement. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Hangman skipped the contract signing to burn down Swerve’s childhood home. On Saturday, these two athletes will tear each other apart in an unsanctioned steel cage match. Two men enter the cage, but only one will leave Chicago as the winner.

