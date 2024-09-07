 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

How to watch AEW All Out 2024: live stream, match card, start time

By
The logo for AEW All Out 2024.
AEW

After the monumental All In at Wembley Stadium, AEW is back in the United States for All Out, the company’s September pay-per-view event. In years past, All Out ran over Labor Day weekend. However, AEW pushed All Out to the first Saturday in September. All Out is one of AEW’s “Big Four” events, which includes Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson is the new AEW World champion after beating Swerve Strickland at All In. Instead of contemplating retirement, Danielson will remain a full-time wrestler with AEW as long as he’s champion. This is Danielson’s first reign as AEW World champion. His first title defense is against Jack Perry, the current AEW TNT Champion.

Recommended Videos

When and where is AEW All Out 2024?

Zero Hour - AEW: All Out Chicago Pre Show - LIVE this Saturday at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

All Out begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 7. The All Out pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on AEW’s YouTube channel. All Out 2024 will be held at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

How to watch AEW All Out 2024

HANGMAN DID WHAT?! Page & Swerve’s hatred HEATS UP before AEW All Out! | 9/4/24, AEW Dynamite

To watch All Out, fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the event through Bleacher Report’s website or the B/R appAll Out costs $50, which includes the live feed and the on demand replay. Traditional cable and satellite providers will air All Out. YouTube, Triller, PPV.com, and DAZN are the other purchasing providers. Visit AEW’s website for more information.

Watch AEW All Out 2024

AEW All Out 2024 match card

Saturday, 9/7
Chicago, IL#AEWAllOut
LIVE on PPV – 8e/5p#AEW World Championship
Bryan Danielson vs Jack Perry

The newly crowned #AEW World Champion @bryandanielson will defend the title against the man who answered his challenge on Dynamite, TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/FvgPxhJLUA

&mdash; All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024

Danielson versus Perry will be the main event of All Out. Besides the AEW World Championship, five other titles are up for grabs. Those titles are the AEW TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, AEW Continental Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championship, and AEW International Championship. Besides the championship matches, MJF and Daniel Garcia will face off in a non-title match.

One of the most heated rivalries in AEW involves Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page. To say these two men hate each other is an understatement. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Hangman skipped the contract signing to burn down Swerve’s childhood home. On Saturday, these two athletes will tear each other apart in an unsanctioned steel cage match. Two men enter the cage, but only one will leave Chicago as the winner.

View the entire card below.

  • AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry
  • AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) (with Kamille) vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Singles Match: MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Steel Cage Lights Out match: Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
  • CMLL World Women’s Championship — Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (with Stokely Hathaway)
  • AEW Continental Championship — Four-way match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
  • AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac
Watch AEW All Out 2024

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
Hugh Jackman in Reminiscence.

Looking to watch a sci-fi movie on Netflix? You've come to the right place. Netflix has all types of sci-fi, from action and comedy to thrillers and romance. Oscar-winner Godzilla Minus One is one of the more noteworthy titles on the sci-fi homepage. Don't Look Up and Rebel Moon are some of Netflix's original offerings.

You could spend hours scrolling Netflix for a movie to watch, or you can trust our recommendations. Our five sci-fi picks for August range from a blockbuster and thriller to an adventure and mystery. One film is in the running for the greatest sequel of all time, while another is the second film in a prestigious trilogy.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
Aerial view of water at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After two weeks of competition, it's time to say goodbye to the 2024 Paris Olympics. These Olympic Games have provided dramatic moments, sensational athletic accomplishments, and nail-biting finishes. One of the major takeaways from these Olympics will be the return to form for Simone Biles. The U.S. gymnast finished her 2024 Olympics with four medals: three gold and one silver.

In the pool, Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female U.S. Olympian of all time. Ledecky won four medals, including two gold, which brings her total to 14. Luckily for her fans, Ledecky plans to keep swimming in future competitions. But the impending Closing Ceremony means the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics countdown has begun.
Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on NBC
https://x.com/TeamUSA/status/1821502826998325353

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
Liam Hemsworth holds a gun and stares.

What's on Netflix's action docket this month? Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut is now streaming. Like the Justice League Snyder Cut, Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's extended, R-rated version of Rebel Moon. Other action movies populating the service are Trigger Warning, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Divergent, and Red.

Action continues to be one of the most popular genres on Netflix. You can waste a lot of time searching the homepage for the right movie. Save some time and check out these three action movies this month. Our picks include a little-seen action spectacle, a book adaptation featuring an iconic movie star, and a forgotten war thriller.
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Read more