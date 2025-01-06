How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix: date, time, match card

Table of Contents Table of Contents WWE Raw: date and time Where to watch WWE Raw Can I still watch WWE Raw on demand? WWE Raw match card

WWE is entering its Netflix era. After airing on cable TV for over 30 years, WWE Monday Night Raw is heading to Netflix. In January 2024, Netflix acquired the rights to Raw in a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal. Since 2005, Monday Night Raw had aired on USA Network. Now, Raw heads to Netflix, while SmackDown goes to USA Network.

For the first Raw in the Netflix era, WWE is pulling no punches. The premiere episode will be held at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. From John Cena and Dwayne Johnson to Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, all of WWE’s top stars will be at the Netflix premiere. Find out more information below.

WWE Raw: date and time

It all goes down tomorrow when WWE RAW is LIVE on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT 👀 pic.twitter.com/SXMbZ8oTUQ — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2025

The first episode of WWE Raw kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, January 6. During Raw’s run on USA Network, the show typically ran for three hours. For the second half of 2024, the show aired for two hours. Appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, said Raw’s runtime on Netflix will be “flexible.” With Monday’s show being the premiere, it will likely veer toward three hours, not two.

Where to watch WWE Raw

Starting on January 6, WWE Raw will stream on Netflix in the U.S. Every Netflix plan — including Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium — offers WWE Raw. Netflix’s pricing is as follows: Standard with ads is $7 per month, Standard is $15 per month, and Premium is $23 per month.

Can I still watch WWE Raw on demand?

Yes. Episodes of WWE Raw will be available to watch immediately after the live stream. If liv- streaming capabilities aren’t supported on your device, Raw should be ready to be seen on demand a few days later.

WWE Raw match card

Only four matches are being advertised for the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Singles match: CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

The main event will pit CM Punk against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. These two superstars legitimately hate each other. The two have been in a longstanding feud for years, so this match is long overdue.

The Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa contest is more than just a tribal combat match. This match is for the Ula Fala, which symbolizes the leader of the Samoan tribe. The winner of this match can call themselves the Tribal Chief. Keep an eye on the Rock, who said he will be in attendance. Last year, Rock sided with Reigns during the WrestleMania season. Will Rock support Reigns, or is he going to turn against his former ally and side with Solo?

Cena will also make his first stop on his yearlong retirement tour. Cena has made it clear he will be back in the mix in 2025. Expect Cena to announce his intentions to participate in the 2025 Royal Rumble.