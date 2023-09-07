An incredible Disney Plus deal just landed

Looking to try out Disney Plus for the first time or simply considering a return now that there are new shows to watch? You’re in luck. Right now and until September 20, you can get three months of Disney Plus (with ads) for just $2 per month instead of paying the usual $8 per month. It works out as a $18 saving which is a little more than two months for free. Also, doesn’t $2 per month sound like you barely have to think about it? If you’re tempted by Disney Plus but need to know a little more, keep reading. Alternatively, move straight to signing up by hitting the buy button below.

Why you should sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus is pretty great. It has a fantastic level of quality to it thanks to being the home of all things Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney. That means access to all your favorite movies including the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also the home of originals like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and many others.

It’s always good to see what’s new on Disney Plus with new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka particularly exciting audiences right now. There are also classic shorts like All Wet and Trolley Troubles, two of the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit shorts that predate Mickey Mouse. The best movies on Disney Plus are thrilling too with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 a recent addition along with Raiders of the Lost Ark and nearly every animated Disney movie you can think of.

For something shorter but still gripping, the best shows on Disney Plus number The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, Moonknight, The Book of Boba Fett, and plenty of other great shows.

Predominantly family-friendly, Disney Plus has a little bit of everything to ensure everyone in your household will be happy with what’s here. That even includes the entire Simpsons catalog. Select content is available in Dolby Vision with some 4K content as well. The only downside to going for Disney Plus (with ads) is you can’t download content to watch offline and — of course — there are ads.

Normally, Disney Plus (with ads) costs $8 per month. Until September 20, new and returning customers can sign up for three months for just $2 per month working out at $6 overall. This is the ideal chance to spend the next few months catching up on the Disney Plus catalog for less than usual. You won’t regret it.

