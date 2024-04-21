 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be on opposite ends of the La Liga table, and El Clasico would still be El Clasico. But with Real up by eight points with seven matches remaining, and Barca desperately needing a win to keep their title hopes alive, this rendition of arguably the greatest rivalry in sports should be especially, well, classic.

El Clasico kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States, but we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, including some free options.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream?

This one depends on whether or not you want you mind watching the match in Spanish. If you don’t mind, then there are three different ways you can watch a free live stream.

That’s because Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, which is available on most live-TV streaming services, such as Fubo (“Latino” channel package), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” plan or “Entertainment” plan plus “Espanol” add-on).

While there are a couple of other streaming services that include ESPN Deportes, these are the only three that come with a free trial–Fubo’s is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five. That means you can sign up for any of them, watch El Clasico and then cancel your subscription before you have to pay anything.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN+

If you’re set on watching El Clasico with an English broadcast, then ESPN+ is your only choice in the United States. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s only $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, you can go with the special bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $15 per month.

While this is the only option with an English, it will also have the match in Spanish, as well.

With ESPN+, you can watch every La Liga game, plus Bundesliga, FA Cup (Coventry vs Manchester United in the second semifinal is also Sunday, which makes this the perfect time to sign up), other soccer from around the world, other live sports, original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and more.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) combined with one of the aforementioned streaming services to watch El Clasico from outside of the United States. All of those streaming services are US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address and bypass any location restrictions, allowing you to stream content that’s normally only available in other countries.

NordVPN is at the top of our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. It’s safe, fast and is really easy to use. And while there isn’t a typical free trial, you can still test it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

