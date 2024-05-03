 Skip to main content
Watch Kentucky Oaks 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The 2024 Kentucky Oaks is set to run today at Churchill Downs. Though it may not be quite as popular as Saturday’s main event, the Oaks is a Grade-1 race and undoubtedly one of the biggest races of the year for the top three-year-old fillies.

In the United States, coverage of all the Oaks Day races will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and be televised on USA Network. The Kentucky Oaks is set to post at 5:51 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable or you can’t get to a TV, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 Kentucky Oaks–and all of the Oaks Day races–online for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Kentucky Oaks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the Oaks Day races being televised on USA Network, that gives us three different options for watching a free live stream: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above). All of these live-TV streaming services include USA in their channel plans, and all come with a free trial.

We would start with Fubo, which will give you seven days free compared to just five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. It also carries many sports events in 4K and has the largest channel package, allowing you to take full advantage of your free trial. That said, any three of these are perfectly fine choices for simply watching today’s race without paying anything.

Moreover, all three of these options include NBC (live in most markets), as well, so you’ll also be able to watch Saturday’s Kentucky Derby as part of your free trial.

Watch Kentucky Oaks on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If we take free trials out of the equation, Peacock becomes far and away the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks. Though it doesn’t come with a free trial, Peacock’s most basic “Premier” plan costs just $6 per month. That’s all you need to watch both the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

Additionally, Peacock includes every non-televised Premier League game (including Chelsea vs West Ham and Liverpool vs Spurs on Sunday), other live sports (such as PGA Tour and WWE) and a huge library of on-demand movies and TV shows. So not only will you be able to watch all of the action from Churchill Downs, but it’s a strong long-term value, too.

Watch the Kentucky Oaks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and allow you to access normally location-restricted content from other countries. As such, you can use a VPN to watch Fubo or Peacock or any of the aforementioned US-only streaming services, even if you’re physically abroad in another country.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there, and you can check out our lists of both the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. But we would start with NordVPN, which is fast, safe, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to mitigate any risk.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be on opposite ends of the La Liga table, and El Clasico would still be El Clasico. But with Real up by eight points with seven matches remaining, and Barca desperately needing a win to keep their title hopes alive, this rendition of arguably the greatest rivalry in sports should be especially, well, classic.

It's almost time for El Clasico to kick off. It starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States, but we've put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, including some free options.
Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Read more
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2024?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

If you love watching sports and gaining access to some of the best shows, documentaries, in-demand content, and even films related to sports, then ESPN+ is the perfect service for you. Unfortunately, there aren't currently any free trials for ESPN+ for 2024, but there are some other options, such as the Disney+ bundles and carrier options. Keep reading and we'll go through all the options you have to grab yourself an ESPN+ subscription for cheap or potentially for free.
Is there an ESPN+ free trial?

The short answer is there is no ESPN+ free trial as of now. ESPN offered a free trial back in 2018 when it launched its premium streaming platform, but that was sadly short-lived. If you're looking for a way to try ESPN+ for free (or at least save some money on your subscription), though, then don't give up just yet -- you have some options.

Read more
Fubo free trial: Stream live sports for free for a week
FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

There are a lot of excellent TV streaming services if you don't want to deal with getting online and would prefer to deal with more traditional cable television that you connect with a coaxial cable. One such option is Fubo, which has an absolute ton of channels and shows that you can watch at your leisure. That's especially true if you're a big fan of sports, as Fubo often has a lot of sports channels or exclusive access to stream international sports. Of course, that does mean that Fubo is a bit on the expensive side, but luckily, you can check out Fubo as a service without paying a penny.

To that end, we've collected all the information below on the Fubo free trial and Fubo in general, so be sure to read through so you can make an informed decision before spending your money.
Is there a Fubo free trial?

Read more