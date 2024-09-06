How to watch Texas vs Michigan: Time, channel and streaming info

Two of last season’s playoff teams meet on Saturday in a Top 10 college football showdown. Steve Sarkisian and Texas head to Ann Arbor to take on the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. This is just the second time in history these storied programs have faced off against each other, with the first–the 2005 Rose Bowl–resulting in an instant classic.

If you’re looking for ways to watch college football online without cable, we have everything you need to know to watch Texas vs Michigan.

Texas vs Michigan:

Date : Saturday, September 7, 2024

: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : Fox

: Fox Streaming: Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling TV

Is there a free Texas vs Michigan live stream?

With the game being televised on Fox, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Michigan for free. A subscription to a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream is all you need to watch the game on your computer, phone or streaming device. As all three are designed to replace cable, they are somewhat pricy as long-term options, but they all offer a free trial to new subscribers (or anyone with a new email and credit card).

The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five days long. Whichever option you choose, you can sign up, watch Texas vs Michigan and then cancel your subscription before being charged anything.

What’s the cheapest way to watch a Texas vs Michigan live stream?

Obviously, it doesn’t get any cheaper than using a free trial. However, if we take free trials out of the equation–maybe you’ve used up all your free trials or you just don’t want to bother with them–then Sling TV becomes the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Texas vs Michigan.

While there’s no free trial, the “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes Fox, is currently on sale for just $15 for your first month. It moves up to $40 per month after that, but even then it’s still the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes Fox. However, it’s very important to note that Fox is only available on Sling in a select number of markets, so you’ll want to check what’s available in your local area before signing up.

How to watch the Texas vs Michigan live stream from abroad

Those who are outside of the United States can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN to access US-only streaming sites such as Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling TV. All of those sites have geo-locks on them, but a VPN can hide your IP address and location in order to bypass these restrictions.

NordVPN is certainly our top recommendation, but you can check out our list of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some more choices.