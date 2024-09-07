 Skip to main content
How to watch Iowa State vs Iowa: Time, channel and streaming info

By

Rivals Iowa State and Iowa clash in the newest chapter of Cy-Hawk today. While both squads got off to 1-0 starts last week, it was the Hawkeyes’ unexpected offensive outburst that sets them up as slight favorites at Kinnick Stadium today. But as we’ve seen countless times before, it’s impossible to know what to expect when it comes to rivalry games as heated as this one.

If you’re looking for ways to watch college football online without cable, we have everything you need to know to watch Iowa State vs Iowa today.

Iowa State vs Iowa:

Is there a free Iowa State vs Iowa live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Since the game is on CBS, essentially all of the best live-stream choices come with a free option. In fact, there are five different ways you can watch Cy-Hawk 2024 live online for free:

Paramount+: As is the case with most games that are televised on CBS, this one will be simulcast on the Paramount+ streaming service. All you need is the “Essential” plan, which is just $8 per month or  currently on sale for $30 for a year. However, if you go with the monthly option, it comes with a seven-day free trial.

Amazon Prime: You can also watch all Paramount+ live and on-demand content through Amazon Prime Channels. This is ultimately the exact same as the above option, except you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than Paramount’s. The price is the same, and it comes with a separate free trial.

Fubo: The “Pro” channel package includes 100-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). It comes with a seven-day free trial.

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” includes CBS (live in most markets) and comes with a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream: The “Entertainment” channel package includes CBS (live in most markets) and comes with a five-day free trial.

How to watch the Iowa State vs Iowa live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you live outside of the United States, or if you’re traveling abroad at the time of the game, you can always use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to access one of the aforementioned options. All of those streaming services are location-restricted to US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address (and thus, your location). This, in turn, lets you stream otherwise inaccessible content from other countries.

So, you can use a VPN–we recommend NordVPN, which tops our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals–to watch a live stream of Iowa State vs Iowa on Paramount+ (or another streaming service) from practically any country in the world.

