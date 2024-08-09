How to watch the women’s soccer Olympic finals: USA vs Brazil

Looking to secure gold for the first time in 12 years, the United States women’s national soccer team takes on Marta and Brazil in the 2024 Olympic final on Saturday at the Parc de Princes. This marks the first time these countries have met in women’s soccer in the Olympics since the 2008 final, which the Americans won.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, and will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable and want to watch women’s soccer in the Olympics, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil online today.

Is there a free USA vs Brazil live stream?

In the United States, you can watch a live stream of USA Network and many other channels via a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above).

They all cost a monthly fee, of course, but if you simply want to watch today’s gold-medal match for free, you’re in luck. You’ll get a free trial with any of these three streaming services, which means you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription before being charged.

Watch USA vs Brazil live stream on Peacock

You can also watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil on Peacock. There’s no free trial with Peacock, but the “Premium” tier costs only $8 per month or $80 for the year. Considering you’ll be able to watch every Olympic event live or on-demand, as well as other live sports and a huge library of TV shows and movies, that’s an undeniably good value.

Moreover, you’ll also get the multi-view function with Peacock. That means you can watch USA vs Brazil women’s soccer, track & field, rhythmic gymnastics and the women’s volleyball bronze-medal match all at the same time if you want.

Watch the USA vs Brazil live stream from abroad

If you happen to be outside of the United States at the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to access Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All of these streaming services are US-only, but VPN’s hide your location/IP address in order for you to bypass those location restrictions.

We like NordVPN, which is safe, fast and easy to use. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you try it out risk-free, or you can take a look at our guides to the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some other options.