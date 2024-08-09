 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the women’s soccer Olympic finals: USA vs Brazil

By

Looking to secure gold for the first time in 12 years, the United States women’s national soccer team takes on Marta and Brazil in the 2024 Olympic final on Saturday at the Parc de Princes. This marks the first time these countries have met in women’s soccer in the Olympics since the 2008 final, which the Americans won.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, and will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable and want to watch women’s soccer in the Olympics, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil online today.

Is there a free USA vs Brazil live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In the United States, you can watch a live stream of USA Network and many other channels via a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above).

They all cost a monthly fee, of course, but if you simply want to watch today’s gold-medal match for free, you’re in luck. You’ll get a free trial with any of these three streaming services, which means you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription before being charged.

Watch USA vs Brazil live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

You can also watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil on Peacock. There’s no free trial with Peacock, but the “Premium” tier costs only $8 per month or $80 for the year. Considering you’ll be able to watch every Olympic event live or on-demand, as well as other live sports and a huge library of TV shows and movies, that’s an undeniably good value.

Moreover, you’ll also get the multi-view function with Peacock. That means you can watch USA vs Brazil women’s soccer, track & field, rhythmic gymnastics and the women’s volleyball bronze-medal match all at the same time if you want.

Watch the USA vs Brazil live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you happen to be outside of the United States at the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to access Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All of these streaming services are US-only, but VPN’s hide your location/IP address in order for you to bypass those location restrictions.

We like NordVPN, which is safe, fast and easy to use. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you try it out risk-free, or you can take a look at our guides to the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some other options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Track & Field in the Olympics: Upcoming events
OMEGA Scan'O'Vision Star Series being used on a track field in an arena

Track & field at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway on Thursday, with medal events taking place daily all the way until the the Games come to a close on Sunday, August 11. While certain events, such as the 100m and 200m sprints, are understandably bigger draws, there are sure to be electric performances and thrilling moments every day in Paris.

In the United States, coverage of all the events will be spread among USA Network, E!, NBC and Peacock. Here's a full rundown of everything you need to know to watch track & field at the 2024 Olympics.
Upcoming Track & Field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final at Olympics
2024 Paris Olympics logo.

Looking to return to the top of the podium after coming up short at the 2020 Olympic Games, Simone Biles and USA are set to compete in the women's gymnastics team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics today. Other nations in the final include China, Japan, Great Britain, Romania, Canada, Brazil and Italy.

The competition starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC in the United States, but if you don't have cable and you want to watch Olympic gymnastics online, we have a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream.
Is there a free Women's Gymnastics Team Final live stream?

Read more
How to watch Olympic Gymnastics: Every Simone Biles event
Tokyo Games Gymnastics.

Just one medal away from becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Simone Biles joins other top competitors from around the world in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles, who is well regarded as the greatest ever in the sport, is certainly the headliner in Paris, but there will be elite individual talent to watch all over both the men's and women's sides for the next week.

In the United States, certain events will be televised live on either NBC or E!, but if you don't have cable, there are a number of good options for watching a live stream of the gymnastics at the Olympics. Here's everything you need to know:
Upcoming gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more