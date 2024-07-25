 Skip to main content
How to watch Women’s Soccer in the Olympics

Reigning gold medalists Canada are back to defend their women’s Olympic soccer title in Paris, but they’ll face formidable challenges from the United States, Spain, France, Japan, Australia and others. The action gets started on Thursday, July 25, and will conclude with the gold-medal match on Saturday, August 10.

If you live in the U.S., matches will be televised across these channels: USA Network (English), E! (English), Telemundo (Spanish) and NBC Universo (Spanish). They will also all stream on Peacock, giving us a number of different options for watching every women’s soccer match at the 2024 Olympics. Here’s everything to know:

Upcoming women’s soccer matches at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • July 25: Group A, Canada vs New Zealand, 11:00 a.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock
  • July 25: Group C, Spain vs Japan, 11:00 a.m. ET, USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock
  • July 25: Group B, Germany vs Australia, 1:00 p.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock
  • July 25: Group C, Nigeria vs Brazil, 1:00 p.m. ET, Telemundo, Peacock
  • July 25: Group A, France vs Colombia, 3:00 p.m. ET, Telemundo, Peacock
  • July 25: Group B, United States vs Zambia, 3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Universo, Peacock

Watch Olympics Women’s Soccer matches on Peacock

It’s fairly simple: Since some of the games are only televised in Spanish on Telemundo or NBC Universo, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock if you want to watch every single Olympic women’s soccer match in English. There’s no free trial, but it will only cost you $8 for a month of Peacock Premium, which all you need for complete coverage of the entire women’s soccer tournament.

Not only that — Peacock will stream every sport and every event at the 2024 Olympics. It’s completely all-encompassing. Cable will certainly get you most of the biggest moments and events, but if you want to watch as much of the Olympics as possible, Peacock is a must-have.

Is there a free Olympics Women’s Soccer live stream?

Peacock is the clear choice if you’re looking for a comprehensive option during the Olympics, but it’s not free. What if you just want to watch a single match or specific individual sport without having to pay anything? We have some options for you there, as well.

There are a number of live-TV streaming services out there. Most are priced as true cable-cutting options, so they can get a bit expensive long-term, but if you just want to watch for free for a short period of time, you can go with Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, which all offer a free trial. They all include USA Network, E!, Telemundo (live in select markets) and NBC Universo, so you’ll be able to watch every Olympic women’s soccer match, although some will only be available on the Spanish channels.

The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five, so if you space them out, that’ll get you from today through the Closing Ceremony.

Watch the Olympics Women’s Soccer live stream from abroad

For those who are outside of the United States, there are likely some international live-stream options available to you. If not, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) — we recommend NordVPN — to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the U.S. This allows you to stream on U.S.-only sites such as Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream and thus watch the Olympics live from abroad. Note that you will still need a subscription to one of those aforementioned streaming services.

Tim Keeney
