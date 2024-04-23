Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Locked in an impossibly tight three-team battle for the Premier League title, Arsenal face Chelsea in an important mid-week fixture today at Emirates Stadium. Though the Blues are in the midst of a disappointing season, they still certainly have the talent to play spoiler as the Gunners chase their first league title in 20 years.

If you live in the United States, this one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream

While about half of all Premier League matches this season stream on Peacock, the others are televised on USA Network. And if you want the cheapest way to watch all of those games for the rest of the season, then Sling TV is exactly what you want.

The “Sling Blue” channel package comes with 38 live-TV channels, including USA Network. It’s just $40 per month, which is well cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service that offers USA.

In short, if you simply want to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea at no cost and you aren’t concerned about watching any other games for the rest of the season, then one of the free-trial options below would be best. But if you want to watch every USA Network-televised Premier League contest for as cheap as possible, then Sling is the way to go.

Is There a Free Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream?

As we just mentioned, there are some ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea without having to pay anything at all.

Fubo‘s “Pro” channel plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all include USA Network, and they all come with a free trial.

We would start with Fubo. Not only does it have the most channels, allowing you to get the most out of your free-trial period, but it also includes Arsenal vs Chelsea in 4K so long as you have an applicable streaming device and TV. That said, any of these three options will work perfectly fine for watching Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Other Ways to Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream

Hulu + Live TV is the final live-TV streaming service that includes USA Network. It’s important to note that it doesn’t offer a free trial, and it costs $77 per month, but if you’re in the market for a long-term option, this is certainly one to consider. It includes 95-plus channels, and it includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is essential if you’re trying to watch the match on one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States. All of those streaming services will block you if they recognize your location being outside the US, but with a VPN, you can hide your location and connect to a digital server in the US. This lets you to access content as if you were physically in the country.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it’s fast, reliable and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations