Dortmund vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Borussia Dortmund take on PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup today. It’s the first semifinal appearance for the German outfit since they advanced to the final in 2013, while the Parisians are here for the third time in five years.

The match begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable or are just looking for a different way to watch, we’ve compiled all the different ways you can watch a free live stream of Dortmund vs PSG today.

Is There a Free Dortmund vs PSG Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The easiest way to watch a live stream of Dortmund vs PSG in the United States is on Paramount+. The “Essential” plan includes all Champions League and Europa League games (as well as other live sports and a huge library of on-demand TV shows and movies). It costs just $6 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, so you can watch today’s match without having to pay anything.

Related

If you’ve already used your Paramount+ trial and you’re looking for a different free option, we’ve got you covered. Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you don’t have it) can sign up for Paramount+ through Prime Channels. It’s ultimately the exact same thing as the regular Paramount+, but it comes with a separate seven-day free trial, and you’ll watch the match on the Prime Video website or app instead.

You can also watch the match on a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package). All three of these services include CBS (live in most markets), and all three come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Dortmund vs PSG Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the United States or other country of your choosing. This lets you access location-restricted content from said country even if you’re physically located somewhere else. As such, you can use a VPN to watch the match on Paramount+ or another one of these streaming services even if you’re outside the US.

NordVPN doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s cheap and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. That’s where we would start, as it sits atop our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals in 2024.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
