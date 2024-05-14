 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to live stream Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game

By

Caitlin Clark makes her anticipated WNBA debut tonight when the Indiana Fever travel to Mohegan Sun Arena to take on Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun.

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Suns game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, we’ve found a handful of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Fever vs Sun.

Is There a Free Live Stream of Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While not every WNBA game will be on national TV this season, this one unsurprisingly makes the cut. It’ll be on ESPN2, which–if you don’t have cable–you can watch via a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above).

Related

Not only do all of these services include ESPN2 along with dozens of other channels, but they all come with a free trial. That means you can sign up for one of them, watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut tonight (as well as the Mercury vs Aces, which is also on ESPN2 after the Fever vs Sun) and then cancel your subscription without ever having to pay anything.

With any of these options, you can watch a live stream of the game on your phone, tablet or connected-to-TV streaming device (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.) via your streaming service’s app. You can also watch on your computer via your streaming service’s website.

Watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you take free trials out of the equation, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut is ESPN+, which will stream both the Fever vs Sun and Mercury vs Aces games tonight.

Though ESPN+ doesn’t come with a free trial, it costs just $11 per month, or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. That’s certainly one of the best values in sports streaming, and you’ll have plenty to watch even after tonight’s game concludes. Not only will you get various WNBA games throughout the season, but there’s also dozens of other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more exclusive content.

Watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Clark has obviously turned herself into an international star, so there are undoubtedly people from outside of the United States hoping to watch her WNBA debut. If you’re in a country where the game isn’t available to watch, you can combine one of the aforementioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN).

All of those streaming services are geographically restricted to US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address and location. This lets you bypass these restrictions and safely stream content from anywhere in the world.

We recommend NordVPN, which is safe, fast and easy to use. But if you’re looking for some other options, we’ve put together a rundown of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals.

Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
