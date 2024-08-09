 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Breaking in the Olympics

By

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, breakdancing is an official sport in 2024. The highly-anticipated debut in Paris gets underway with the women’s competition on Friday, followed up by the men on Saturday.

In the United States, both events will be televised live on E!, and Peacock will also stream coverage. This opens up a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of breaking at the 2024 Olympics, so here’s everything you need to know.

Upcoming Breaking events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • August 9: Women’s qualification, 10:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 9: Women’s final, 2:00 p.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 10: Men’s qualification, 10:30 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 10: Men’s final, 2:00 p.m. ET, E!, Peacock

Watch Olympics Breaking on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

In the United States, the only way to watch every single Olympic event live without cable is with a subscription to Peacock. All you need is the most basic “Premium” tier, which costs $8 per month, and you’ll be able to watch anything you want at the Olympics, including every dance in both the men’s and women’s breaking competition.

With Peacock, you can watch live or on-demand. It also includes a multi-view option, which lets you put multiple sports or events into a split-screen and watch them all at the same time.

Is there a free Olympics Breaking live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock is certainly the best all-encompassing live-stream option for the Olympics. However,  if you’re only interested in watching breaking, and you want to do it without paying anything, you can do exactly that through Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

These are cable-cutting, live-TV streaming services that let you watch TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device. All three include E! (as well as NBC, CNBC and USA Network for other Olympic events), and all come with a free trial, meaning you can watch unrestricted for a handful of days (seven with Fubo, five with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream) before you either cancel or pay for the first month. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won’t have to pay anything.

Watch the Olympics Breaking live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

All of the aforementioned streaming options are restricted as US-only options, but you can actually use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the United States. This makes it seem as though you’re actually in the US, allowing you to access all of those sites.

Most VPN’s will work for this purpose, and we’ve highlighted a handful of them in our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. But if you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN, which is fast, safe, easy to use and has over 2,000 digital servers in the US alone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final at Olympics
2024 Paris Olympics logo.

Looking to return to the top of the podium after coming up short at the 2020 Olympic Games, Simone Biles and USA are set to compete in the women's gymnastics team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics today. Other nations in the final include China, Japan, Great Britain, Romania, Canada, Brazil and Italy.

The competition starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC in the United States, but if you don't have cable and you want to watch Olympic gymnastics online, we have a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream.
Is there a free Women's Gymnastics Team Final live stream?

Read more
How to watch Olympic Gymnastics: Every Simone Biles event
Tokyo Games Gymnastics.

Just one medal away from becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Simone Biles joins other top competitors from around the world in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles, who is well regarded as the greatest ever in the sport, is certainly the headliner in Paris, but there will be elite individual talent to watch all over both the men's and women's sides for the next week.

In the United States, certain events will be televised live on either NBC or E!, but if you don't have cable, there are a number of good options for watching a live stream of the gymnastics at the Olympics. Here's everything you need to know:
Upcoming gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch Basketball in the Olympics: Schedule, channels, more
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

Basketball is consistently one of the most anticipated sports at every Olympics, and with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and dozens of other top NBA and WNBA stars competing in Paris, the 2024 Games will be no different. Team USA are heavy favorites on both the men's and women's sides, but as we've seen many times before in the international game, nothing can be taken for granted, and everything will be exciting.

If you live in the U.S., some games will be televised on NBC, CNBC or USA Network, while all of them will stream live on Peacock. This gives us a number of different live stream options depending on what exactly you're looking for, so here's a rundown on how to watch all basketball games at the 2024 Olympics.
Upcoming basketball games at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more