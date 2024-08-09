How to watch Breaking in the Olympics

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, breakdancing is an official sport in 2024. The highly-anticipated debut in Paris gets underway with the women’s competition on Friday, followed up by the men on Saturday.

In the United States, both events will be televised live on E!, and Peacock will also stream coverage. This opens up a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of breaking at the 2024 Olympics, so here’s everything you need to know.

Upcoming Breaking events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

August 9: Women’s qualification, 10:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 9: Women’s final, 2:00 p.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 10: Men’s qualification, 10:30 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 10: Men’s final, 2:00 p.m. ET, E!, Peacock

Watch Olympics Breaking on Peacock

In the United States, the only way to watch every single Olympic event live without cable is with a subscription to Peacock. All you need is the most basic “Premium” tier, which costs $8 per month, and you’ll be able to watch anything you want at the Olympics, including every dance in both the men’s and women’s breaking competition.

With Peacock, you can watch live or on-demand. It also includes a multi-view option, which lets you put multiple sports or events into a split-screen and watch them all at the same time.

Is there a free Olympics Breaking live stream?

Peacock is certainly the best all-encompassing live-stream option for the Olympics. However, if you’re only interested in watching breaking, and you want to do it without paying anything, you can do exactly that through Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

These are cable-cutting, live-TV streaming services that let you watch TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device. All three include E! (as well as NBC, CNBC and USA Network for other Olympic events), and all come with a free trial, meaning you can watch unrestricted for a handful of days (seven with Fubo, five with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream) before you either cancel or pay for the first month. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won’t have to pay anything.

Watch the Olympics Breaking live stream from abroad

All of the aforementioned streaming options are restricted as US-only options, but you can actually use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the United States. This makes it seem as though you’re actually in the US, allowing you to access all of those sites.

Most VPN’s will work for this purpose, and we’ve highlighted a handful of them in our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. But if you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN, which is fast, safe, easy to use and has over 2,000 digital servers in the US alone.