Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Watch a free episode of The Studio on Apple TV+

Seth Rogen holding a mug in "The Studio."
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

For those who are looking for a fun new show to watch, check out The Studio from Apple TV+. If you haven’t subscribed to the service yet as you’ve been waiting for it to appear in streaming deals, the good news is that you can actually watch the first episode of the comedy series for free! Just click on the link below and access the free episode either by signing in with your Apple account or creating one. If you’re hooked, you can take the seven-day free trial to watch the other episodes that are already available, then afterward it’s $10 per month.

Why you should sign up for Apple TV+

It won’t be a surprise if you decide to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription to watch The Studio, which is one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025. The comedy series stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, and gives a peek inside the inner workings of the movie business. The job is much harder than Remick thought, as he handles all kinds of situations to try to keep the studio afloat.

The Studio won’t be the only reason to sign up for Apple TV+ though. Other content that’s new on Apple TV+ this month include Your Friends & Neighbors starring Jon Hamm as a New York hedge fund manager who resorts to robbing his wealthy neighbors’ homes to keep his lifestyle afloat after getting divorced and going jobless, and Government Cheese starring David Oyelowo as a man who is released from jail but needs to win back his family upon his return home. Do we even need to mention Severance? In addition to the best shows on Apple TV+, you should also take a look at our list of the best movies on Apple TV+.

The Studio is an excellent comedy series on Apple TV+, and you can watch its first episode for free through the link below. All you have to do is to sign in with your Apple account or create one. Afterwards, you can accept the free trial to watch the other available episodes — and all the other shows and movies on the streaming service — for up to seven days. A subscription costs $10 per month, but it’s going to be worth it. If you want to access Apple TV+ on an Apple TV, check out our favorite Apple TV deals.

Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
