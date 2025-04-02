Watch a free episode of The Studio on Apple TV+

For those who are looking for a fun new show to watch, check out The Studio from Apple TV+. If you haven’t subscribed to the service yet as you’ve been waiting for it to appear in streaming deals, the good news is that you can actually watch the first episode of the comedy series for free! Just click on the link below and access the free episode either by signing in with your Apple account or creating one. If you’re hooked, you can take the seven-day free trial to watch the other episodes that are already available, then afterward it’s $10 per month.

Why you should sign up for Apple TV+

It won’t be a surprise if you decide to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription to watch The Studio, which is one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025. The comedy series stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, and gives a peek inside the inner workings of the movie business. The job is much harder than Remick thought, as he handles all kinds of situations to try to keep the studio afloat.

The Studio won’t be the only reason to sign up for Apple TV+ though. Other content that’s new on Apple TV+ this month include Your Friends & Neighbors starring Jon Hamm as a New York hedge fund manager who resorts to robbing his wealthy neighbors’ homes to keep his lifestyle afloat after getting divorced and going jobless, and Government Cheese starring David Oyelowo as a man who is released from jail but needs to win back his family upon his return home. Do we even need to mention Severance? In addition to the best shows on Apple TV+, you should also take a look at our list of the best movies on Apple TV+.

