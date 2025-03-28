The Studio episode 1 review: A hysterical satire of modern Hollywood Score Details “The Studio is a hysterical and cinematic satire of modern Hollywood that demands to be seen.” Pros Hilarious characters and performances

Heart-pounding, cinematic direction

An insightful commentary on modern Hollywood Cons A little too cringey for some

Apple TV+ seems to have launched another hit with its new series, The Studio. Created by comedy icons Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad), this show depicts Rogen as film executive Matt Remick, who is hired as the new head of the fictional Continential Studios after his mentor is fired from the position.

The series starts off strong as Matt struggles with his first task of making an ill-conceived blockbuster while wanting to make more artistic movies. Featuring several comedy veterans, high production values, and a satirical takedown of the film industry, episode 1 of The Studio succeeds in introducing a show that casual audiences and lovers of film will love.

The satirical writing

The Studio hilariously pokes fun at modern Hollywood as it captures the flaws and ridiculous habits of the industry. Specifically, the pilot shows how boneheaded executives try to make as much money as possible by capitalizing on the hype created by other films with silly IP-based pictures. Unfortunately, it’s not that hard to believe that Bryan Cranston’s (Breaking Bad) Griffin Mill would think a Kool-Aid film would work based on Barbie’s success.

While Continental Studios is described as a “temple of cinema” in the show, Matt instead likens it to a “tomb,” hammering home the show’s message about the declining state of the film industry. The Studio is presented as a comedy, but it balances humor and drama as Matt struggles to navigate a chaotic industry and fears that he will ruin cinema for the sake of his job.

Though Matt wants to make profitable prestige films, he can’t help but try to please everyone as he greenlights Nick Stoller’s low-brow Kool-Aid film and Martin Scorcese’s more artistic Jonestown film. Unfortunately, Matt finds himself becoming the thing he hates most when he reluctantly cancels Scorcese’s film after impulsively purchasing the script. It’s a cringe-inducing storyline straight out of The Office, especially when Matt makes Scorcese cry in front of Charlize Theron.

However, The Studio‘s first episode effectively showcases the dark side of Hollywood and the sacrifices one must make as a leader (though Matt obviously made the wrong call several times in this one episode). Clearly, Matt is still learning how to lead the studio his way without selling out his beliefs, but this pilot lays a strong foundation for Matt’s character as he begins his journey to master his new role as the head of Continental Studios.

The cinematic direction

Since the show is supposed to be about the cinema industry, this episode naturally feels like a slice of cinema as well. Featuring another successful collaboration of writers/directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio’s heart-pounding pilot feels like an actual documentary about the trials and tribulations of a real Hollywood studio.

The witty, rapid-fire dialogue and numerous long tracking shots immerse the audience in Matt Remick’s chaotic world. This style effectively conveys both the intense pressure Matt regularly feels and the fast-paced nature of the cinema industry, similar to Jason Reitman’s 2024 biopic, Saturday Night. It even succeeds in replicating big-budget action movies with its opening film-within-a-film starring actor Paul Dano, giving something for many kinds of cinephiles to enjoy.

The performances

While portraying Matt Reick, Rogen plays his typical role as the awkward and foul-mouthed everyman in The Studio. However, this presentation fits with his character as the bumbling movie executive struggling to succeed. While Matt makes several bad choices throughout the episode, he is a likable, well-meaning protagonist who just wants to make good movies.

The rest of The Studio‘s cast delivers hilarious and electric comedic performances. Once again, Ike Barinholtz has explosive chemistry with Rogen as his friend/co-worker, Sal Seperstein. Chase Sui Wonders also plays off Rogen quite well while playing Matt’s assistant, Quinn. However, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara steal the show, as usual, when they appear on-screen with their traditionally over-the-top, loud-mouthed, and quick-witted characters. Even guest star Martin Scorsese shines playing himself with his comedic timing and energetic personality.

Is The Studio worth the wait?

As the Kool-Aid man would say, “Oh yeah.” Rogen and Goldberg’s new comedy series makes a strong first impression with its incredible cast, hilarious writing, and harsh commentary of modern Hollywood. There’s clearly room for growth in The Studio, as Matt is still adapting to his stressful new role at Continental Studios. However, this well-crafted show promises to deliver many more hysterical and cinematic episodes that tackle different aspects of Hollywood, making The Studio a desperately needed satire for present-day viewers.

The Studio is now available to stream on Apple TV+.