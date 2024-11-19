 Skip to main content
The Studio teaser trailer: Seth Rogen is a struggling Hollywood executive in Apple TV+ comedy

By
Seth Rogen raises his eyebrow and stares in The Studio.
Apple TV+

In the first teaser trailer for The Studio, Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick learns that running a movie studio is far from glamorous.

Matt is the new head of the embattled Continental Studios. “I got into this because I love movies,” Matt tells Catherine O’Hara’s character. As Matt quickly learns, the job is much harder than originally thought. From disasters on set and behind-the-scenes fights to unruly actors and pretentious artists, Matt’s dream job might destroy him in the long run.

“Now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them,” says a dejected Matt after pondering his new position.

In addition to Rogen and O’Hara, The Studio stars Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star.

The footage teases appearances from several high-profile actors and filmmakers, including Charlize Theron, Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Zac Efron, and Anthony Mackie. Even Martin Scorsese shows up to call Matt “talentless and spineless.”

Rogen serves as the star, writer, director, and executive producer of the 10-episode series alongside his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg. The Studio was created by Rogen, Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez.

The Studio marks Rogen’s second comedy series with Apple TV+. Rogen currently stars in Platonic alongside Rose Byrne. The series chronicles two childhood friends (Rogen and Byrne) reconnecting as adults as they try to look past the disagreement that led to their split. Premiering in May 2023, Plataonic has received a season 2 renewal.

The Studio debuts on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. One new episode will then premiere every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

