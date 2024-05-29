Nicole Kidman falls in love with Zac Efron in A Family Affair trailer

What happens when your mother and boss fall in love? That’s the scenario Zara Ford (Joey King) faces in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming summer movie A Family Affair.

Zara loves her single mother, Brooke Hardwood (Nicole Kidman). Conversely, Zara hates her self-absorbed celebrity boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron). One day, Zara walks in on Brooke and Chris hooking up in the bedroom, causing her to scream and spin directly into the wall. Despite Zara’s objections, Brooke and Chris continue their romantic encounters, complicating their relationship with Zara.

“I love being your mother more than anything in this world,” Brooke tells Zara in the trailer. “But I am starting to feel things I never thought I would feel again.”

Richard LaGravenese directs A Family Affair from a script written by Carrie Solomon. LaGravenese is best known for writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for 1991’s The Fisher King. Besides the trio of Efron, Kidman, and King, A Family Affair also stars Liz Koshy and Kathy Bates.

King is a reliable rom-com star for Netflix, having starred in the popular Kissing Booth trilogy. Kidman recently starred in Prime Video’s Expats, while Efron is coming off arguably the best performance of his career in The Iron Claw. Kidman and Efron previously worked together on 2012’s The Paperboy.

The last six months have ushered in a romantic comedy revival in Hollywood. Anyone but You, Will Gluck’s rom-com starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, became the box office story of 2023, legging out a worldwide gross of $219 million on a $25 million budget. On streaming, The Idea of You recently had Amazon MGM’s No. 1 romantic-comedy debut of all time, with nearly 50 million viewers worldwide in its first two weeks on Prime Video.

A Family Affair streams on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

