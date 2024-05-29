 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Nicole Kidman falls in love with Zac Efron in A Family Affair trailer

By
A girl puts an ice pack on her eye as a woman and man sit next to her in A Family Affair.
Tina Rowden / Netflix

What happens when your mother and boss fall in love? That’s the scenario Zara Ford (Joey King) faces in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming summer movie A Family Affair.

Zara loves her single mother, Brooke Hardwood (Nicole Kidman). Conversely, Zara hates her self-absorbed celebrity boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron). One day, Zara walks in on Brooke and Chris hooking up in the bedroom, causing her to scream and spin directly into the wall. Despite Zara’s objections, Brooke and Chris continue their romantic encounters, complicating their relationship with Zara.

Recommended Videos

“I love being your mother more than anything in this world,” Brooke tells Zara in the trailer. “But I am starting to feel things I never thought I would feel again.”

Richard LaGravenese directs A Family Affair from a script written by Carrie Solomon. LaGravenese is best known for writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for 1991’s The Fisher King. Besides the trio of Efron, Kidman, and King, A Family Affair also stars Liz Koshy and Kathy Bates.

Related

King is a reliable rom-com star for Netflix, having starred in the popular Kissing Booth trilogy. Kidman recently starred in Prime Video’s Expats, while Efron is coming off arguably the best performance of his career in The Iron Claw. Kidman and Efron previously worked together on 2012’s The Paperboy.

The last six months have ushered in a romantic comedy revival in Hollywood. Anyone but You, Will Gluck’s rom-com starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, became the box office story of 2023, legging out a worldwide gross of $219 million on a $25 million budget. On streaming, The Idea of You recently had Amazon MGM’s No. 1 romantic-comedy debut of all time, with nearly 50 million viewers worldwide in its first two weeks on Prime Video.

A Family Affair streams on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Is Furiosa a worthy follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road?
Tom Burke stands between Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024).

There aren't many modern action movies as universally acclaimed as Mad Max: Fury Road. Released in 2015, the fourth installment in writer-director George Miller's Mad Max franchise is a surreal, gasoline-soaked action movie of the highest order. An orgiastic procession of mind-boggling stunts, car chases, and explosions, it's action filmmaking at both its most elegant and crude. Now, nearly 10 years after that film hit theaters, Miller has returned with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, his long-awaited Fury Road prequel. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, it tells the story of how Charlize Theron's Fury Road scene-stealer transformed from a kidnapped young girl into the head driver for a possessive, brutal warlord.

Read more
5 great movies leaving Hulu in May 2024 you have to watch now
Liam Neeson in Taken.

Time has just flown by this month, and now there are only a few days left in May. This is bad news for Hulu subscribers because the streamer is losing a lot of great titles this month. But there's still time to catch most, if not all, of your favorite movies before they pack up and move to another streamer.

Our picks for the five great movies leaving Hulu that you have to watch now include a wildly successful music bio film, two Renaissance-era dramas, Liam Neeson's best action flick, and the most fully realized dramatization of professional wrestling to date. And if you plan out your movie nights in advance, then you should be able to make room for as many of these picks as you see fit.
Elvis (2022)

Read more
Glen Powell as Batman? The Twisters star teases his ‘wild take’ on Bruce Wayne
Glen Powell sits and stares with a cowboy hat on, while Batman in his suit looks on.

Glen Powell is Hollywood's next big star. The 35-year-old actor is in the middle of a meteoric rise to the A-list, highlighted by his starring roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. Because of his charisma, looks, and talent, Powell is a viable candidate to play a superhero. To that end, could Batman be in Powell's future?

In an interview with GQ, Powell toured the Warner Bros. lot and passed the new Superman logo in James Gunn's DC Universe. Although he has no interest in playing a superhero, Powell does have any idea for his version of a comic book character.

Read more