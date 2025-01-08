10 most anticipated new and returning TV shows of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Suits: L.A. (February 23) 9. Zero Day (February 20) 8. Severance season 2 (January 17) 7. The White Lotus season 3 (February 16) 6. It: Welcome to Derry (TBA 2025) 5. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBA 2025) 4. Alien: Earth (Summer 2025) 3. Star Wars: Andor season 2 (April 22) 2. Daredevil: Born Again 1. The Last of Us

Even though 2024 came after the peak of the streaming era, there wasn’t a shortage of new shows to watch. And as we step into the first month of 2025, there are already series on the horizon that have us pumped for the year to come. Seven of our picks for the 10 most anticipated TV shows of 2025 are even slated to arrive within the first half of the year.

HBO landed four series on our list, while Disney+ has two, and the rest of the slots are taken by NBC, Netflix, FX, and Apple TV+. This is just a small sampling of the shows coming up in 2025, so there’s always a chance that something unexpected can break out and surprise us. But at this point in time, these are the 10 new and returning shows that we’re most excited about.

The real question behind NBC’s Suits L.A. is whether lightning can strike twice. In 2023, Suits became a far bigger hit on Netflix than it ever was on the USA Network. However, it’s going to be extremely difficult for the new series to recreate a dynamic as interesting as the one between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). NBC may have also forgotten that USA already tried to make a Suits spinoff called Pearson — which was built around Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson — and it didn’t catch on.

The spinoff will feature Macht in a recurring or guest role, but it’s going to fall on the shoulders of Arrow veteran Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, who play new characters Ted Black and Stuart Lane, respectively. Can they be half as entertaining as Harvey and Mike? We’ll find out soon since the premiere date — February 23 — is coming up fast.

9. Zero Day (February 20)

When Netflix goes big, it goes big like no other. The streamer’s new political thriller, Zero Day, boasts Oscar-winners Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett in leading roles, with Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, and Bill Camp rounding out the very impressive cast.

Story details are scarce, but we know that the premise is centered on a massive cyber attack that has global implications. President Mitchell (Bassett) will be advised by George Mullen (De Niro) as the nation attempts to recover and respond to an overwhelming emergency. All episodes will stream on February 20 on Netflix.

8. Severance season 2 (January 17)

It’s been nearly three years since the last new episode of Severance on Apple TV+, and that’s a long time to be among the “outies.” The premise of the series is that Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly Riggs (Britt Lower), Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), and others work for a company called Lumon Industries, which has successfully “severed” their personal lives and their professional existence. That means these people can’t remember details about who they really are when they’re outside of work, and their personalities are reshaped by that massive void in their lives.

The first season ended after some of the “innies” found a way to temporarily retain their work personas outside of the office, and they learned that Lumon had been lying to them. Helly is the heir to the company, and Mark’s supposedly dead wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), has been working in his office as Ms. Casey. The innies were discovered and reverted to their outside personas, but we’ll just have to wait and see how much they remember from their excursion when the series returns on January 17.

7. The White Lotus season 3 (February 16)

Every season of The White Lotus resets the board for HBO’s black comedy/drama with a new setting and only a few returning characters. For season 3, Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell) is the only character coming back as the story moves to The White Lotus resort in Thailand.

This season’s cast is led by Fallout‘s Walton Goggins, along with Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more. Everyone comes to The White Lotus with their own backstories and agendas, but not everyone gets to leave intact. The new season begins on February 16, and unlike the previous seasons, it will be eight episodes.

6. It: Welcome to Derry (TBA 2025)

The smartest thing that the team behind It: Welcome to Derry did was to recruit Nosferatu‘s Bill Skarsgård to reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It and It: Chapter 2. Welcome to Derry is a prequel to Stephen King’s novel and the films based upon it.

While we don’t know too many details about the show’s story, it’s already been established that Pennywise preys upon the town nearly every three decades. Welcome to Derry is set in an earlier timeframe in the 20th century, and the rest of the cast includes Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider. HBO hasn’t set a date yet, but It: Welcome to Derry will premiere later this year.

5. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBA 2025)

HBO wanted more Game of Thrones series, and now it has a second spinoff show. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based upon George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which are set about 80 years before the main series and well after House of the Dragon.

Peter Claffey leads the series as Dunk, or Ser Duncan the Tall. He’s a poor wandering hedge knight with few prospects in seven kingdoms. Regardless, Dunk soon finds a friend and squire in Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a young boy who is secretly Prince Aegon Targaryen and one of the heirs to the Iron Throne. Their adventures have a lighter tone than some of Martin’s other stories. But this is still an extension of A Song of Ice and Fire, and that means even Dunk and Egg’s lives aren’t immune from being touched by tragedy.

4. Alien: Earth (Summer 2025)

In the Alien movies, the xenomorph threat has never reached our home world. However, the upcoming prequel series, Alien: Earth, reveals that the terrifying creatures have already been here. Thus far, only a brief teaser for the show has been released. But the man behind the series, Noah Hawley, has a great track record for adapting Fargo as an FX original, as well as the Marvel Comics’ inspired Legion.

Justified‘s Timothy Olyphant stars as an android — or synth — who will be the mentor to the show’s main character, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a woman who supposedly has the body of an adult and the mind of a child. From what little we know about the series, the xenomorphs arrive on Earth in a spaceship crash. And the threat they represent only grows from there.

3. Star Wars: Andor season 2 (April 22)

Rogue One prequel series Andor really changed the game for the Star Wars franchise with its most politically charged story to date. Andor‘s second season was delayed by the Hollywood strikes of 2023, but it’s been finished, and the conclusion of the series is arriving soon. By the end of season one, Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was fully radicalized and a member of the Rebel Alliance. For its final season, the show will chronicle the final years of Cassian’s life up to his first scene in Rogue One.

While Cassian’s fate is locked in stone, there are still questions about what will happen to Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael and the other magnificently realized supporting characters. Season 2 will also feature the origin story of Alan Tudyk’s fan-favorite droid, K-2SO, as well as the return of Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic. Disney+ will drop Andor season 2’s first episodes on April 22.

2. Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel’s Daredevil series was the highlight of the six live-action shows that initially debuted on Netflix close to a decade ago. So it’s a good sign that Marvel Studios changed course with Daredevil: Born Again, which would have originally excluded the first show’s supporting cast. Instead, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will once again be joined by Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

The series picks up after Echo, as Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) seems to be well on his way toward becoming the mayor of New York City. That’s going to inevitably bring him into conflict with lawyer Matt Murdock (Cox), as well as Murdock’s alter ego, Daredevil. After the events of Daredevil season 3, Fisk knows Matt and Daredevil are one and the same. It will be intriguing to see how that changes their dynamic as the show begins on March 4 on Disney+.

1. The Last of Us

HBO’s take on The Last of Us far surpassed any and all expectations when it debuted in 2023. The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal stepped into the lead as Joel Miller, with Game of Thrones veteran Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the young girl he was hired to escort cross-country in a post-apocalyptic future. Season 2 will be based on the hit video game The Last of Us Part 2, and the surrogate father and daughter bond between Joel and Ellie is noticeably colder since the end of the previous story.

There’s more trouble ahead as season 2 introduces Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a young woman who has a serious grudge against Joel for what he did in the first season. Alien: Romulus‘ Isabela Merced is also joining the cast as Dina, a love interest for Ellie. Additionally, Westworld veteran Jeffrey Wright is reprising his role from the game as militia leader Isaac Dixon. The upcoming season is only seven episodes long and is scheduled for an April 2025 premiere date. But HBO has all but confirmed that the adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2 will span multiple seasons. So, there’s at least a third season coming after this one.