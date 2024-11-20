Alien: Earth teaser reveals 2025 release date and a terrifying Xenomorph

In space, no one can hear you scream, but on Earth, all bets are off. The new teaser for Alien: Earth features a terrifying Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc on humanity.

“In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting,” a voice-over says at the beginning of the teaser before cutting to horrifying screeches and howls from an alien and a woman. The teaser also revealed FX’s Alien: Earth’s release date: It will in the summer of 2025 on Hulu.

Recommended Videos

Alien: Earth follows a group of survivors after their vessel crashes on Earth. While searching the wreckage, the crew discovers a vicious predator, unlike anything they’ve ever seen. The company now finds itself in a fight for survival, and how they handle the new threat will alter the future of Earth.

Alien: Earth’s cast features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Alien: Earth is created, written, and directed by Noah Hawley, who executive produces with franchise creator Ridley Scott. Hawley is one of FX’s most prominent creators, with shows like Fargo and Legion to his credit. Alien: Earth is a prequel series set two years before the events of 1979’s Alien.

The Alien franchise experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus starring Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson. Released in August, Romulus received positive reviews and grossed over $350 million against an $80 million budget. Last month, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell revealed Álvarez is working on a Romulus sequel.