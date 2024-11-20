 Skip to main content
Alien: Earth teaser reveals 2025 release date and a terrifying Xenomorph

By
An alien drools from its mouth.
FX on Hulu

In space, no one can hear you scream, but on Earth, all bets are off. The new teaser for Alien: Earth features a terrifying Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc on humanity.

“In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting,” a voice-over says at the beginning of the teaser before cutting to horrifying screeches and howls from an alien and a woman.  The teaser also revealed FX’s Alien: Earth’s release date: It will in the summer of 2025 on Hulu.

Alien: Earth follows a group of survivors after their vessel crashes on Earth. While searching the wreckage, the crew discovers a vicious predator, unlike anything they’ve ever seen. The company now finds itself in a fight for survival, and how they handle the new threat will alter the future of Earth.

Alien: Earth’s cast features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Alien: Earth is created, written, and directed by Noah Hawley, who executive produces with franchise creator Ridley Scott. Hawley is one of FX’s most prominent creators, with shows like Fargo and Legion to his credit. Alien: Earth is a prequel series set two years before the events of 1979’s Alien.

The Alien franchise experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus starring Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson. Released in August, Romulus received positive reviews and grossed over $350 million against an $80 million budget. Last month, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell revealed Álvarez is working on a Romulus sequel.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
A secret Predator movie? An Alien: Romulus sequel? 20th Century Studios’ boss teases future
A predator goes to stab a man.

Fans of the Predator franchise are getting not one but two new movies in 2025.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell revealed future plans for the Predator franchise, including a new movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. Instead of making Prey 2, Trachtenberg helmed Predator: Badlands, a new entry in the franchise starring Elle Fanning.
"After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2," Asbell said. "And we’re like, “What do you want to do?” And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year."

Read more
Mark gets new co-workers in mysterious teaser trailer for Severance season 2
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.

Things look a bit different for Mark upon his return to Lumon in the new teaser for Severance season 2.

The Apple TV+ series follows the employees of Lumon Industries who underwent a special medical procedure called "severance," which separates memories between work and personal life. In the season 1 finale, Mark (Adam Scott) exposed his "innie" to the outside world and learned that his wife did not die. In fact, she's alive and working under the name of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon's wellness counselor. In the season 2 teaser, Mark's newfound knowledge kicks in when the elevator doors open to his work floor.

Read more
Disney removes Blade from 2025 release date, adds three Marvel movies in 2028
A man clasps his hands together whil looking into a crowd.

"Blade has been delayed infinitely" is becoming an all-too-familiar headline. Well, it happened again.

In an unsurprising move, Disney has removed Marvel Studios' Blade from its release calendar. Blade's theatrical release was scheduled for November 7, 2025. Instead, Predator: Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator movie starring Elle Fanning, will now open on Blade's former November release date.

Read more