FX releases chilling teaser and logline for Alien: Earth, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi series

By
A Xenomorph stares at Earth in Alien: Earth.
FX/Hulu

After the success of Alien: Romulus, more Xenomorph madness is on the way in FX’s Alien: Earth, the upcoming series from creator Noah Hawley.

In the first teaser, a terrifying Xenomorph is eyeing his next target: Earth. The drooling creature unleashes a monstrous scream before the teaser cuts to a title card. Alien: Earth is a prequel series set roughly 30 years before Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Accompanying the teaser is Alien: Earth’s official logline: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

Chandler leads the ensemble cast, which also includesAlex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth is created by Hawley, the Emmy Award-winning creator of Fargo and Legion. Scott, who also directed Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, is an executive producer on Alien: Earth.

In August, Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter that Alien: Earth was entering postproduction and teased his “special” series.”

“We just wrapped. I’m in post, editing away. Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time,” Hawley said. “But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”

The series comes on the heels of Alien: Romulus, Fede Álvarez’s film set between the events of 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. The film has been praised for its horrifying thrills and emphasis on practical effects. To date, Alien: Romulus has grossed over $285 million on an $80 million budget.

FX’s Alien: Earth will stream on Hulu in 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
