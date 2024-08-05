Before the House of the Dragon season 2 finale, HBO released a teaser video previewing several new and upcoming television shows coming to the network and Max, including The Last of Us season 2, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, and The White Lotus season 3.

The first footage from The Last of Us features Pedro Pascal’s Joel speaking with Catherine O’ Hara’s mysterious character, who asks if he hurt Bella Ramsey’s Ellie. “I saved her,” Joel tearfully replies. The teaser features glimpses of several new additions to the season 2 cast, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. The Last of Us season 2 premieres in 2025.

House of the Dragon is now on hiatus, but Game of Thrones fans will still return to Westeros in 2025 with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series is set 100 years before the events in Game of Thrones and about 100 years after House of the Dragon. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), while Dexter Sol Ansell will play his squire, Egg.

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More

Other HBO and Max shows coming in 2025 include The White Lotus season 3, And Just Like That… season 3, Duster, The Pitt, The Gilded Age season 3, and It: Welcome to Derry.

While those shows are coming in 2025, a mix of live-action, animated, and documentary series are heading to HBO and Max this year. Shows coming in 2024 are The Penguin, a spinoff series starring Colin Farrell that’s set in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe; Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to Dune about the rise of the Bene Gesserit; and Industry season 3, a chaotic view into a prestigious investment bank in London.

The teaser also showcased Hard Knocks, My Brillant Friend season 4, Creature Commandos, Harley Quinn, Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, Chimp Crazy, The Franchise, and The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3.