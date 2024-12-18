Matt Reeves shares The Penguin season 2 update, discusses The Batman Part II script

After a successful first season of The Penguin, Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb might return for another solo outing.

In a conversation with Zoë Kravitz for Variety, Matt Reeves, the architect of The Batman universe, revealed that conversations about The Penguin season 2 have begun, an encouraging sign for the future of the show.

“We’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season,” Reeves said. “That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal.”

Set one week after the events of The Batman, The Penguin follows Oz’s pursuit to control the criminal underworld of Gotham City after the death of Carmine Falcone. The Penguin’s ensemble features Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

The Penguin season 1 garnered critical acclaim and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Farrell and Milioti were also nominated for best actor and actress, respectively. All episodes from season 1 are now streaming on Max.

Before The Penguin season 2, Reeves will work on The Batman Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to 2022’s The Batman. Reeves is finishing the script, with plans to begin filming in 2025. Reeves admits that writing The Batman Part II has been a “slow” exercise, but it’s all part of his process.

“It’s wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done,” Reeves said about writing The Batman Part II script. “The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it. The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room. Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, ‘Oh, that’s something.'”

The Batman Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 2, 2026.