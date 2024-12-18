 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Matt Reeves shares The Penguin season 2 update, discusses The Batman Part II script

By
A woman and a man stand outside a car in The Penguin.
HBO

After a successful first season of The Penguin, Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb might return for another solo outing.

In a conversation with Zoë Kravitz for Variety, Matt Reeves, the architect of The Batman universe, revealed that conversations about The Penguin season 2 have begun, an encouraging sign for the future of the show.

Recommended Videos

“We’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season,” Reeves said. “That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Set one week after the events of The Batman, The Penguin follows Oz’s pursuit to control the criminal underworld of Gotham City after the death of Carmine Falcone. The Penguin’s ensemble features Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

Related

The Penguin season 1 garnered critical acclaim and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Farrell and Milioti were also nominated for best actor and actress, respectively. All episodes from season 1 are now streaming on Max.

Before The Penguin season 2, Reeves will work on The Batman Part IIthe highly anticipated sequel to 2022’s The Batman. Reeves is finishing the script, with plans to begin filming in 2025. Reeves admits that writing The Batman Part II has been a “slow” exercise, but it’s all part of his process.

“It’s wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done,” Reeves said about writing The Batman Part II script. “The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it. The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room. Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, ‘Oh, that’s something.'”

The Batman Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This Oscar-winning musician is joining the cast of Wednesday season 2
A woman stares into the distance.

Wednesday season 2 is adding "Mother Monster" to its cast. According to EW, Lady Gaga will appear in Wednesday season 2.

The details surrounding Gaga's role remain under wraps. However, the multi-time Grammy Award winner is currently filming in Ireland for the show. Since the initial news broke, Variety has since reported that Gaga's role will be a cameo in the second season. Gaga and Wednesday's creative team tried to secure the pop star a bigger role, but it ultimately did not work out.

Read more
Disney+ 2025 preview trailer teases Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, Alien: Earth, and more
A man stares and looks with a confusing face.

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ released a "coming in 2025" trailer, previewing next year's TV slate hitting the streamer. Notable shows in the footage include Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, and Alien: Earth.

Andor season 2 features Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who rises to become one of the Rebellion's top spies in Rogue One. The brief segment includes Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen and Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, with the latter encouraging Cassian to become a leader. Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Read more
The Batman 2: Everything we know about the DC superhero sequel
Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Following the success of The Batman in 2022, a sequel from Warner Bros. Pictures was inevitable. Even the revamped DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran won't derail director Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman 2, which has been officially titled The Batman Part II.

Robert Pattinson will once again portray Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. Beyond that, several questions remain about the upcoming sequel. To sort out the facts from the rumors, we've compiled this roundup that shares everything we know about The Batman Part II so far.
When does The Batman Part II come out?

Read more