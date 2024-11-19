 Skip to main content
James Gunn teases Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, and his next DC project

By
"Peacemaker" promo featuring the show's main cast.
Image via Max

The new DC Universe (DCU) from James Gunn and Peter Safran will begin next month with the arrival of the animated TV series Creature Commandos. The DCU is nearly a complete reset from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the previously shared universe from 2013 to 2023. In an interview with IGN, Gunn clarified that everything seen or spoken about in Creature Commandos or any project released after that is canon in the DCU. However, there is one major exception.

Gunn said, “The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League … which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker.” The scene in question happens at the end of Peacemaker season 1, when the Justice League, including Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash, are late arrivals to the fight against the Butterflies.

Besides Peacemaker season 2, another TV show coming to the DCU is Lanterns. The series stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart in a True Detective-esque mystery saga.

“It’s very grounded, very believable, very real. The kind of things that you would never think that would be the truth about a Green Lanterns television series,” Gunn told IGN. “And very human, adult and wonderful. And the story that they wrote fit a couple of actors who were of these ages and so that’s who they cast. Those were their choices. I totally backed them up. I love them.”

Gunn revealed that Lanterns will come out around the same time as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Before Supergirl, Gunn will kick off the DCU’s movie slate with Superman in July 2025. The highly anticipated superhero movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. After Superman, what will be Gunn’s next project in the DCU? While the Gunn has options, no decision has been made.

“I haven’t,” Gunn told Collider when asked if he selected his next project in the DC Universe. “I’ve got like four different things that I could do, and I’m going to kind of jump back and forth between those things. I’m going to see which one really speaks to me, and that’s the one I’m gonna do.”

