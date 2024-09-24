The DC superhero series Lanterns just found its Hal Jordan

Kyle Chandler is poised to become the next actor to join the DC Universe.

Per Deadline, Chandler is in negotiations to star to play Hal Jordan in Lanterns, an upcoming series based on the DC comic. The series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two intergalactic cops from the Green Lantern Corps. called to Earth to investigate a murder. Jordan becomes a mentor to the younger Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes.

Josh Brolin was first approached to play Hal, but ultimately passed. The casting search for Stewart is still underway.

Chandler is best known for the Emmy-winning role of Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Chandler’s other notable works include Argo, Bloodline, and Manchester by the Sea.

In June, Lanterns officially received a straight-to-series order for eight episodes. The series stems from the creative trio of Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and comic book writer Tom King. Mundy is Lanterns’ showrunner and will co-write and co-executive produce the series with Lindelof and King. HBO will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.

Lanterns was first announced in January 2023 by co-CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran. The series will fall in Chapter 1 of the DCU, officially known as “Gods and Monsters.” The duo compared the series to True Detective and said it would feel like an “HBO-quality event.”

“Lanterns plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television,” Safran said via Variety. “So this is a very important show for us.”

Over a decade ago, Ryan Reynolds notoriously played Hal in Green Lantern, a film that failed critically and commercially.

Lanterns has no release date. Filming is expected to begin in 2025.