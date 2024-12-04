 Skip to main content
The Recruit season 2: Netflix reveals streaming date, first photos for spy show

By
A man drives a boat with another man standing in front of him and staring.
Netflix

Noah Centineo is ready for his next mission. Netflix announced that The Recruit season 2 will premiere on January 30, 2025.

The streamer released a series of first-look photos featuring CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) working on his next assignment in South Korea. The photos also highlight Teo Yoo (Past Lives) as Jang Kyun, a South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent; Nathan Fillion as Alton West, the director of the CIA; and Maddie Hasson as Nichka Lashin, the daughter of season 1’s Max Meladze (Laura Haddock).

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking final moments of the first season, when Nichka shoots Max in front of Owen. With Owen hunting his next target in South Korea, he slowly discovers that the true threat might be from within the agency.

The returning cast of The Recruit includes Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland, Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens, Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar, Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, and Jesse Collin as Dodge.

Noah Centineo returns in The Recruit on January 30! Here&#39;s your first look including sneak peeks at Teo Yoo and Nathan Fillion. pic.twitter.com/RA8Sr1Q14X

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2024

Joining the cast for season 2 are Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis.

Alexi Hawley returns as The Recruit’s showrunner, creator, and executive producer. Hawley told Tudum that Owen enters the chaos in season 2 and must work to clear his name.

“Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison,” said Hawley. “Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

The Recruit season 1 premiered on December 16, 2022. Season 2 consists of six episodes, down from eight in season 1.

