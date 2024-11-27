 Skip to main content
Peacemaker season 2 wraps filming, James Gunn posts statement

By
Peacemaker stands next to two women and stare.
Max

Peacemaker season 2 is complete. Series creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that filming has wrapped on the superhero drama.

“And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.),” Gunn wrote on X. “Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!”

And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez &amp; Brandon Stanley (&amp; our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.) Thanks to our entire cast &amp; crew who made this a wonderful experience. My… pic.twitter.com/WQiEbEL1cm

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 25, 2024

A few days earlier, Gunn dedicated a social media post to Peacemaker stars John Cena and Jennifer Holland to announce the completion of their scenes. Gunn mentioned that he recently experienced “one of the most fun days of shooting” before thanking the people of Savannah for their hospitality.

And that’s a #Peacemaker Season Two wrap on @JohnCena &amp; @jennlholland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt. To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the… pic.twitter.com/JMx0pjya3o

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 23, 2024

Peacemaker stars Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, the arrogant mercenary who goes by the moniker Peacemaker. Season 1 picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad, with Peacemaker forced to work with the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad on a secret mission called Project Butterfly.

Besides Cena, Peacemaker season 2 stars Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon, Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury. David Denman, Taylor St. Clair, Anissa Matlock, and Dorian Kingi have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The biggest addition to the season 2 cast is Frank Grillo, who will play Rick Flag Sr. In The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr., the son of Rick Flag Sr. Grillo’s character will first appear in the animated series Creature Commandos, which begins streaming on Max on December 5.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres in August 2025.

