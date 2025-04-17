How to watch Twisted Metal season 2: When does it premiere on Peacock?

Start your engines because the dangerous demolition derby tournament is coming to Twisted Metal season 2.

Anthony Mackie, best known for suiting up as the new Captain America, returns to headline Twisted Metal as John Doe. John plans to enter the Twisted Metal tournament hosted by the eccentric Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). The tournament’s winner will be granted a single wish. Winning won’t be easy, as sixteen other drivers will do anything to secure the wish. The competition will play out this summer on Twisted Metal season 2.

When does Twisted Metal season 2 premiere?

Twisted Metal season 2 premieres Thursday, July 31, on Peacock. The release date was revealed in a teaser trailer, which pokes fun at Calypso’s slow entrance into a hangar.

An impatient John says, “We’re really going to wait for this door to open all the way?” Quiet shushes John, saying John needs to admire the showmanship because it “builds tension.”

At the end of season 1, John learned that his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface, is still alive. After John wanted to leave New San Francisco and be with Quiet, Raven (Neve Campbell) held him at gunpoint and revealed her true intention: to force him into being her driver in the Twisted Metal Tournament.

One familiar face returning for season 2 is Sweet Tooth, the sadistic killer clown. Will Arnett voices Sweet Tooth, while Joe Seanoa (wrestler Samoa Joe) plays the character.

Twisted Metal boasts a recurring lineup of guest stars, including Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw.

Twisted Metal comes from showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith. The series is based on the vehicular combat video game franchise of the same name.

Twisted Metal season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.