 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

How to watch Twisted Metal season 2: When does it premiere on Peacock?

By
Anthony Mackie stands by his car and stares.
Pief Weyman / Peacock

Start your engines because the dangerous demolition derby tournament is coming to Twisted Metal season 2.

Anthony Mackie, best known for suiting up as the new Captain America, returns to headline Twisted Metal as John Doe. John plans to enter the Twisted Metal tournament hosted by the eccentric Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). The tournament’s winner will be granted a single wish. Winning won’t be easy, as sixteen other drivers will do anything to secure the wish. The competition will play out this summer on Twisted Metal season 2.

Recommended Videos

When does Twisted Metal season 2 premiere?

Twisted Metal season 2 premieres Thursday, July 31, on Peacock. The release date was revealed in a teaser trailer, which pokes fun at Calypso’s slow entrance into a hangar.

Related

An impatient John says, “We’re really going to wait for this door to open all the way?” Quiet shushes John, saying John needs to admire the showmanship because it “builds tension.”

At the end of season 1, John learned that his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface, is still alive. After John wanted to leave New San Francisco and be with Quiet, Raven (Neve Campbell) held him at gunpoint and revealed her true intention: to force him into being her driver in the Twisted Metal Tournament.

A vicious clown stands and readies for an attack.
Pief Weyman / Peacock

One familiar face returning for season 2 is Sweet Tooth, the sadistic killer clown. Will Arnett voices Sweet Tooth, while Joe Seanoa (wrestler Samoa Joe) plays the character.

Twisted Metal boasts a recurring lineup of guest stars, including Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw.

Twisted Metal comes from showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith. The series is based on the vehicular combat video game franchise of the same name.

Twisted Metal season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal play reunited brothers in The Accountant 2 trailer
Ben Affleck sits in a chair next to Jon Bernthal.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal form a brotherly tag team in the trailer for The Accountant 2.

After the events of The Accountant, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to travel the country while living in his airstream trailer. Christian even tries speed dating, though that doesn't go so well. Christian, aka The Accountant, still uses his mathematical genius to launder money for some of the top criminals in the world.

Read more
M3GAN 2.0 trailer: Oops!… The killer doll did it again
A robot looks into the mirror and smirks in M3GAN 2.0.

To quote Elton John, "The B---- is back!"
Two years after M3GAN, the killer doll returns for another outing in M3GAN 2.0. After murdering nearly everyone in her path, M3GAN has been disabled. M3GAN’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become an author who still lives with her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), now a rebellious teenager. Unbeknownst to Gemma, the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen by a defense contractor to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon and killer spy.
Similar to M3GAN in the first movie, Amelia becomes so powerful that she refuses to take orders. With an AI weapon on the loose, humanity's only hope lies with their old pal M3GAN. Gemma and her team resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), upgrading her speed, strength, and power. It all culminates with a showdown between the new M3GAN and Amelia set to Britney Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again.

"Hold on to your vaginas," M3GAN says in the trailer before going on a rampage.

Read more
House of the Dragon season 3 begins filming, creator teases major battle
Emma D'arcy as Rhaneyra Targaryen standing on balcony with two people behind her in House of the Dragon.

Production on House of the Dragon season 3 has begun.

Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, announced the news in a video posted on House of the Dragon's social media channels. "The fight for the Throne is far from over," the caption reads.

Read more