Poker Face season 2 trailer previews the return of Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale

In the Poker Face season 2 trailer, Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale, the woman with a gift for identifying liars.

“Maybe I’m figuring out how to finally start enjoying this journey,” Charlie says in the trailer. Charlie hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and encounters a new mystery at every stop. Charlie can’t help but stick her nose into these crimes and do what she does best. Season 2’s new settings include minor league baseball, an alligator farm, a funeral home, and a school talent show.

“No one’s fooled me yet,” Charlie confidently states.

With new adventures every week, Poker Face boasts an impressive lineup of A-list guest stars. Season 2’s new cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, John Cho, Alia Shawkat, Justin Theroux, Simon Helberg, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Awkwafina, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, David Alan Grier, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, Carol Kane, Richard Kind, Haley Joel Osment, Adrienne C. Moore, Gata, Margo Martindale, Jasmine Guy, Kevin Corrigan, and David Krumholtz.

Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Corey Hawkins, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jason Ritter, Kathrine Narducci, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Natasha Leggero, and Sherry Cola will also appear as guest stars. The credits even featured some animals, including Daisy the alligator and Joseph the gerbil.

Knives Out scribe Rian Johnson created Poker Face. Tony Tost becomes the showrunner on season 2, taking over for Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Johnson and Lyonne wrote and directed select episodes in season 2. Johnson, Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, and the Zuckermans are executive producers.

Poker Face season 2 streams on Peacock beginning May 8. Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes.



