Poker Face season 2 trailer previews the return of Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

In the Poker Face season 2 trailer, Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale, the woman with a gift for identifying liars.

“Maybe I’m figuring out how to finally start enjoying this journey,” Charlie says in the trailer. Charlie hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and encounters a new mystery at every stop. Charlie can’t help but stick her nose into these crimes and do what she does best. Season 2’s new settings include minor league baseball, an alligator farm, a funeral home, and a school talent show.

“No one’s fooled me yet,” Charlie confidently states.

With new adventures every week, Poker Face boasts an impressive lineup of A-list guest stars. Season 2’s new cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, John Cho, Alia Shawkat, Justin Theroux, Simon Helberg, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Awkwafina, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, David Alan Grier, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, Carol Kane, Richard Kind, Haley Joel Osment, Adrienne C. Moore, Gata, Margo Martindale, Jasmine Guy, Kevin Corrigan, and David Krumholtz.

A woman and a man lean up against a plane.
Peacock

Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Corey Hawkins, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jason Ritter, Kathrine Narducci, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Natasha Leggero, and Sherry Cola will also appear as guest stars. The credits even featured some animals, including Daisy the alligator and Joseph the gerbil.

Knives Out scribe Rian Johnson created Poker Face. Tony Tost becomes the showrunner on season 2, taking over for Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Johnson and Lyonne wrote and directed select episodes in season 2. Johnson, Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, and the Zuckermans are executive producers.

Poker Face season 2 streams on Peacock beginning May 8. Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes.


Black Mirror season 7 trailer, cast, episode details revealed
A group of people stand around a control board on a spaceship.

Black Mirror season 7 is coming soon.
Before Charlie Brooker's episodes strike fear and uncertainty, Netflix has revealed key details about each episode, including the titles, cast, and synopsis. These details were paired with a new trailer that previews each episode.
The highlight of the trailer is USS Callister: Into Infinity, the sequel to season 4's Emmy-winning episode USS Callister. Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles from USS Callister for the sequel.  Another season 7 episode, Paything, is a callback to Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive movie.

View the season 7 details below.
Black Mirror season 7: Episode details

The Last of Us creator will not ‘worry’ about fan reactions to season 2
A girl uses a sniper as a man lays next to her.

The pressure is on for The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to raise the bar in season 2. How will the duo improve upon season 1, which is regarded as one of the best video game adaptations ever?
Druckmann, who also created the video game franchise, won't let external forces, including fan reaction, influence his decision-making.

"I've said this before, but I feel like the best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them when we're crafting the thing because outside influence or pressure doesn't lead you to good creative choices," Druckmann said in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Join the quest to get back home in the Doctor Who season 2 trailer
Doctor Who sits on a rail with Belinda next to him.

It's another time-traveling quest in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 2.
Ncuti Gatwa returns as the titular Doctor, the extraterrestrial Time Lord who operates the time-traveling spaceship known as the TARDIS. In season 2, the Doctor encounters Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), a woman who wants to return home to Earth. However, the TARDIS begins malfunctioning as a mysterious force prevents her from returning home.
The duo manages to have some fun at the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. Also, the Doctor and Belinda become animated characters for the first time in series history.
"Our entire reality's in danger," the Doctor says before promising to get Belinda home.

Millie Gibson also stars as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor's companion. Doctor Who's season 2 guest cast features Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

