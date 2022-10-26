 Skip to main content
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock’s Poker Face

Blair Marnell
By

The real mystery of Poker Face is this: How did Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson find the time to make it happen? Johnson’s Knives Out sequel is just a few weeks away from a theatrical release before heading to Netflix. And Lyonne is the co-creator of her own Netflix series, Russian Doll. Regardless of the logistics, Poker Face is not only happening, it’s coming to Peacock next year with a 10-episode first season.

The teaser video for the series introduces Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a woman with an extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. That’s almost a superpower. The drawback is that Charlie can’t always tell which part is a lie, or why the person is lying to her face. But that’s why she takes it upon herself to solve these mysteries as she travels across the country. In this particular clip, Charlie encounters an unsavory character portrayed by Adrien Brody.

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face.

Poker Face is also a throwback in that each episode is self-contained, rather than a continuous narrative across all 10 episodes. Johnson and Lyonne have also lined up a very impressive roster of guest stars, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Simon Helberg, Chloë Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Audrey Corsa, and Ron Perlman.

Johnson wrote and created Poker Face, and he is directing all ten episodes. Peacock is also giving it an unusual release pattern in the new year. The first four episodes will drop on January 26, 2023. The remaining six episodes will follow weekly every Thursday until the season finale.

